This hack is the secret to making cut flowers last longer – all you need is 2p

You simply can’t beat a vase of fresh blooms in the springtime to cheer up a room. The only downside, as we all know, is that real cut flowers don’t last forever, however, this 2p hack could help them last a little longer.

Whether you’ve bought a pretty posy of petals from the supermarket or a full arrangement from a regular flower subscription, the scent and colour is super mood-boosting. We’ve recently learnt a little trick from the experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk to keep your cut flowers fresh for longer.

The answer apparently lies in your money box or purse. Popping a two pence coin at the bottom of a vase of fresh flowers is said to keep them looking lively for longer.

2p cut flower hack

The reason that the hack is by helping combat the yeast, fungi and bacteria that grow in standing water. It’s these microbes that suck the life out of flowers in water.

The copper in 1 and 2 pence coins is a fungicide and contains natural antimicrobial properties that prevent bacteria growth. The 2p coin flower trick is said to work particularly well with tulips.

Sugar, Apple cider vinegar, bleach and hairspray are all other household items that are rumoured to help improve the lifespan of your flowers. However, online florists Bloom and Wild say that trimming cut flowers, changing the water regularly and using cut flower food are the best ways to keep your flowers lasting longer.

‘Trimming your flower stems before popping them in water is a must!’ says Caroline Grimble, Lead Florist at Bloom & Wild. ‘It is also really good to cut at an angle, which creates more surface area for the flower to drink from. Cut 3 to 5 cm off the bottom of the stem.’

‘Make sure your vase is clean and refresh the water regularly ( I like to recut my stems by 1cm when I refresh the water) to keep your blooms happy and healthy!’ she adds.

However, if your daffodils are drooping or your wild roses are wilting and you don’t have any flower food, you can make your own using sugar. Dissolve three tablespoons of sugar into one litre of warm water and add it to a vase, it should work in a pinch.