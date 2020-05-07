We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
There’s nothing quite like fresh flowers to instantly fill a home with happiness. And what better way to do so than with a flower subscription, to ensure your home’s in full bloom every month.
Flower subscriptions are a growing trend, as more and more of us embrace the importance of nature in our homes. Fresh flowers add more than merely colour, they also add fragrance.
Related: Shopping edit – the best reed diffusers to fill your home with fine fragrance
It’s all too easy to think about picking up some fresh flowers, then never getting around to the task. And rather than settle for the supermarket solution why not take out the hassle of remembering to pick up a bunch and have them delivered instead.
Flower subscriptions are a convenient way to have flowers bringing joy to your home each month. You can choose to have them delivered on a rota that suits you. You could have them every week or every month. You also have the freedom to selection from a number of payment options – from ongoing; monthly; every six months or yearly.
A flower subscription also makes for a great gift, one which lasts longer than a single bouquet would. The gift that keeps on giving, quite literally.
Many of the big names in flowers now offer subscriptions, catering for different tastes. Some arrive as pre-made bouquet while others are letterbox deliveries – for your to arrange at home. But fear not, these all come with instructions and tips for arranging them yourself. Sure to turn you into a flower guru before long.
Here’s our selection of the best flower subscriptions available to order right now…
Flower Subscription, Freddie’s Flowers
Who exactly are Freddie’s Flowers? As Freddie himself explains, 'I’m like the milkman, but with flowers! I deliver weekly boxes bursting with seasonal fresh flowers.’
A stylist’s favourite this subscription offers the best seasonal flowers put together, for you to style a beautiful arrangement at home. This way they're all cut to order, with no middleman, so you get more flowers and they're all super fresh.
Freddie’s Flower offer regular weekly deliveries for £25 a pop, with free delivery, that Freddie and his team have curated. When a customer signs up with us they'll have access to an online calendar which they can use to skip dates that they don't want to receive a delivery on and create a frequency that works best for them! Weekly or monthly, it’s entirely your choice.
Flower Subscription, from £25, Freddie's Flowers
Ongoing Subscription, Bloom & Wild
Bloom & Wild offer an ongoing subscription, a great way to ease shoppers into the commitment of buying flowers frequently. The ongoing subscription option offers seasonal bouquets, different each time, delivered on an ongoing basis until you choose to stop.
The pay as you go deliveries can be selected for every 7, 14 or 28 days. With the option to pause, redirect or cancel anytime.
With each delivery the flower experts will choose a different fresh flower bouquet to deliver straight through the letterbox. The flowers are boxed, ready for your to arrange when they arrive.
Every bouquet selection is designed by the in-house floristry team. Each featuring a seasonal favourite bloom to offer for a varied and beautiful bouquet to enjoy for weeks to come.
Ongoing Subscription, from £20, Bloom & Wild
Home Subscription, Appleyard
With the Appleyard London subscription, you’ll get beautiful fresh flowers delivered every month - this can either be set up as an ongoing subscription, or you can pay upfront for subscriptions lasting between three months, six months and a year.
Each month, you’ll receive dedicated seasonal stems - in spring the floristry team tend to deliver flowers such as hyacinths, daffodils, and tulips, whilst in summer it’s more likely to be peonies, hydrangeas, and sunflowers.
Prices start from £22 a month, with delivery included.
Two major plus points are one, you can skip deliveries if you’re going away. And secondly Appleyard offer a preview of the year’s collection, so you have an idea of what you’ll receive each time.
Monthly Subscription, £22, Appleyard London
Serenata Flowers
With the Serenata Flowers subscription you're spoilt for choice. They start with a 'classic' bouquet that you can choose to have delivered weekly, fortnightly or monthly. You can choose if to sign up for three months, six months or a year.
A step up from the classic design are the more substantial Deluxe and Grande bouquet options. But these are of course more expensive.
Wrapped in cellophane, minus the vase, this subscription bouquet arrives ready to go straight into a vessel.
Classic Subscription, from £19.99, Serenata Flowers
Letterbox subscription, Arena Flowers
From the 11th of May Arena Flowers are launching a weekly, fortnightly or monthly subscription box. Flowers sent sent straight through the letterbox. Starting from £20, this subscription promises the recipient the very best in sustainable, seasonal flowers from one of the UK's most ethical flower companies.
Better still if you refer a friend, family or colleague to sign up then you both get 50 per cent off your next box. So with just two referrals you'll enjoy free flowers!
All of the subscription options can be paused or stopped and the reactivated with ease, to ensure the arrangement suits your entirely.
Letterbox Subscription, from £20, Arena Flowers
Flowers for a Year, Wild at Heart
The dream subscription if money was no object. Nikki Tibbles' renowned florist Wild at Heart offers a stand alone yearly flower subscription.
Offering some of the finest hand-crafted, exquisite bouquets in the business this subscription is not cheap but it is amazing – to receive 12 stunning Wild at Heart bouquets throughout an entire year.
As might be expected at that the higher price point there is the option for the recipient to tailor their flower selection to suit their personal taste. You get what you pay for, so you can enjoy the beautiful seasonal flowers you love most.
Flowers for a Year, £945, Wild at Heart