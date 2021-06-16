We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This London apartment has been transformed using secondhand buys and is a prime example of how you can create a unique interior, without shelling out on brand new furniture. If you’re wondering how to add that personal touch to your home, then we’re going to show you how it’s done.

Located a stone’s throw from London’s Sloane Square, this stunning Belgravia property has been modernised and restored by VOZA Developments, and it’s got some pretty special style secrets up its sleeve. Characterised by its Regency-era brick and stucco exterior, Cliveden Place has been dressed to appeal to someone looking for a home with real character and a sense of heritage.

Ready to find out more? Let’s look at the top five ways this place has added some much-needed personality to its interior.

1. Restore original features

If you have a period property that’s been stripped of all its original features, then consider adding them back in. For those with more modern homes, don’t be scared to add some more traditional features in, too. From sash windows to traditional cast-iron radiators, fireplaces, cornicing and ceiling roses, these details are all guaranteed to add authenticity to your home, as they have done at Cliveden Place.

‘We wanted to create a home that was contemporary, but with a traditional feel,’ says Felix Langlois from VOZA Developments. ‘By reimagining the layout and carefully restoring many of the building’s original features, we’ve created a homely space that has a calm and natural feel.’

2. Work to your home’s proportions

You may want that super-sized dining table or sofa, but if it’s going to make your layout tricky to navigate, then it’s going to feel anything but charming. Now, this apartment is by no means on the small side, but in the open-plan kitchen-diner, you’ll notice that the owners have opted for a more compact island unit to ensure a sense of space between this, the kitchen and the dining table.

Nothing feels too squished and, if anything, it feels almost novel to have an island that’s not trying to pack too much in. Add to that the gorgeous forest green panelling, timber display shelves and accents of gold, and you’ve got yourself a beautiful kitchen that’s anything but cookie-cutter in style.

3. Combine old and new

One of the biggest ways the sellers have given this apartment character is by using Instagram to source and upcycle unique antique furniture. From brass inlaid side tables to Danish mid-century 60s-style dining chairs and a veneered coffee table, these pieces all add an extra layer of personality to the space.

It also means that your scheme appears less matchy-matchy and more individual. Rather than looking for items you love and then trying to shoe-horn them into your space, consider what furniture you need and search for those specific pieces.

4. Add bespoke touches

Your home may not have nooks and crannies, but why not create your own? Here, panelling has been used to create a shelf above the bed to add artwork and accessories and also features a built-in box shelf for books. If you’re short on space, you could also use an idea like this instead of a bedside table, with a wall light in place of a lamp.

5. Show off your style with artwork

This apartment features a variety of artworks throughout and even includes some vintage pressed flower prints, all of which add colour, pattern and a sense of the owner’s style. Think outside the box when it comes to choosing artwork of your own and, along with posters and prints, consider framing pieces of material, wallpaper or even your favourite vinyl.

The world is your oyster when it comes to producing your own artwork!

If you’d like to see more of this apartment, which is on the market for a whopping £1.725 million, you can view it here.

Do you have a favourite room? Ours is the stunning kitchen.