‘We got a stylish new-look kitchen for less by repurposing our old units'

Having initially decided to sell the property as they’d outgrown it, these home owners had a re-think and opted to extend instead, which has given them the extra space they craved plus room for a new and improved kitchen-diner too.

‘Six years after buying our three-bedroom house and with a second child on the way, we decided to sell up and find a place with a bigger kitchen, extra bedroom and driveway,’ says homeowner Jenny Evans @our_sheffield_terrace.

‘We loved our old kitchen but it was separate from the rest of the house and we wanted an open-plan space where the kids could play while we cooked.’

‘After accepting an offer, we couldn’t find a better property and realised we’d be killing ourselves with a high mortgage for not much more space. It made more sense to put the cash into extending our current home.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘We’d already updated the kitchen a year after moving in, replacing the orange pine units with new grey shaker ones from Wren. Since they had lasted well and had a 25-year guarantee, we hoped to re-use them and add extra pieces from the same range.’

‘Our architect, Moi at MAAD Studio, was very technically diligent and sketched three layout options when we were planning the kitchen extension. Straightaway I liked the most expensive one which involved moving the kitchen into the old dining space and creating a big opening into a light-filled dining room with a playroom and seating area. This involved having two external walls knocked down and two chimney stacks removed, but as we might be here forever, we felt it was worth it.’

‘I wasn’t keen on having bi-folds across the rear as that would’ve obscured the view, and we needed a pillar in the middle anyway. I’m always letting the dog in and out, so it was easier to have patio doors by the dining table and a big picture window by the playroom.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘After approaching seven builders and getting three quotes back, we chose the lowest one as they could start in January, five months before our second child was due.'

'Unfortunately the start date was pushed back three months so I couldn’t be on site as often when the baby came along. The team were lovely though and bought a card for the baby and even a little wheelbarrow for our son.’

‘Before work began in April 2023, my father-in-law had carefully taken the units out and made us a temporary kitchen on the landing which really helped during the five-month project.’

The kitchen before

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘I used design app Canva at the kitchen planning stage to help me to piece together our old units with new ones, then Wren Kitchens drew up a new layout.'

'We needed a new run of tower units for the back wall, a new tap and basin, plus a bigger base unit for a new induction hob. However we kept our old oven and dishwasher, and even managed to re-use the 130-year-old skirting and architraves from the dining room.'

The kitchen in detail...

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘Nothing’s gone to waste in our room makeover, as a friend took the old wall tiles and eventually the old worktops and tap will be installed in the cellar to make a utility room. My father-in-law fitted the units, so we saved thousands.'

'Unfortunately the old grey doors were in a discontinued shade, so we decide to paint the cabinets and opted to have everything re-sprayed in Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster by Bespoke UPVC Sprayers, which took two days. Brass handles were added for warmth as the old ones were chrome.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

‘The kitchen flooring was the hardest to find. Originally I wanted eco-friendly cork but it was expensive and I couldn’t find a local fitter. Then I considered reclaimed parquet but it was about £150 per square metre and wouldn't have worked over underfloor heating.’

‘That's when I started looking at wood-effect porcelain tiles. Most of them had a grey tinge, but eventually I found these lovely birch-effect ones with a warmer tone. The large format is easier to lay and it’s a bit different from the typical herringbone, although they are more prone to movement.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘Rather than compromise on fundamentals like floor tiles and quality appliances, we’ve pushed back a few buys instead. For instance, we still have our old fridge freezer until we can afford an integrated one, we need a new part for the extractor fan along with new stools, and we’ve delayed putting a green roof on the extension. We also saved about £600 by an end panel for the peninsula ourselves, which was much cheaper than Wren’s.’

‘Although the price for the building work was fixed, some items weren’t included in the original quote, like plywood for the sub-floor, so it ended up the same price as the second cheapest building quote. Getting a really detailed breakdown is so important.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘I was in two minds about whether to have the sink or hob on the peninsula island, but it was safer to have the sink here when the children are sat at the stools. As I spend more time washing-up than cooking, I can enjoy the view.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘When it came to lighting ideas, we picked glass pendants over the dining table as they spread the light nicely, while wall lights give a subtle, soft light for the evening. I swooned over this painting while on holiday in Devon, and my husband bought it as a surprise for my 30th birthday.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘I bought the sofa from the bridal shop where I work. It was a lovely green linen but I wanted some pattern and had it re-upholstered and treated to make it fire retardant. The three prints by Erica Just were from an art fair at Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘The extension has been game changing for us. Before I'd have to shut the kitchen door and try to keep the children entertained while I cooked, but now with the open-plan playroom I can actually get stuff done. The underfloor heating makes it much warmer and we have a great connection to the garden where the children can play outside while I keep an eye on them.’

‘There’s no TV in here so the kids probably watch a lot less too. Although the extension didn’t give us an extra bedroom, one day we might create a master with en suite in the attic, so we'd be grateful and happy to be here forever.’