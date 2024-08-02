From scruffy concrete slabs to stunning sunken garden, this transformation brings the 'wow' factor to this outside space

Moving into this four-bedroom 1990s house in Berkshire, the back garden was fully-paved with ugly concrete slabs and an old pond which had been filled in for safety. It was overgrown and pretty uninviting, which meant the home owners hardly used it.

‘Revamping the garden was way down the agenda when we first moved in,’ says the home owner. 'We were busy juggling family with some ambitious renovation plans for the house. And as we had a front lawn with room to play and eat outside, the back garden wasn’t a priority.’

The garden before

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘The garden was mostly tatty concrete paving, plus some mature trees and shrubs, and lots of weeds. Apart from a bit of cutting back, we hardly ever went in it. Even so, it definitely had potential, and we chatted about making more of it one day.'

'Work on the house took several years, so by then I’d developed some really clear ideas for the garden in my head. I visualised a chilled, outside lounge that would be useful for years to come.’

The garden now

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘I’ve got some interior design experience, so to save the cost of a professional landscaper, I drew up my own plan. For inspiration, I looked online at contemporary, linear gardens made for relaxing, socialising and entertaining. The ones I liked best were in California or the Mediterranean, and they had modern, sunken bench seating, and minimal, easy-to-manage planting.’

‘I wanted decking around the seating, a firepit in the centre, and a white-rendered wall where we could all watch a film outside in the evenings. The entire garden had to be cleared, but I knew I’d keep the amazing palm tree in one corner, which looks quite exotic, and I left a tall photinia shrub, and a dark-leafed plum tree as well.’

Sociable seating

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘Our trusted builder carried out the skilled work, including levelling the plot and building the seating, but to save money, my husband and I pitched in as much as we could.'

'We helped clear the site and put up fencing. I salvaged some rose bushes and lavender which I replanted in the front garden and then we broke up the old paving.’

Cinema screen

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘The garden seating was constructed first, then the flower beds and the cinema wall. We tested our projector indoors to get the correct image size and distance from the wall, and to work out where to fix an outdoor socket.’

Timber decking

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘Next came the decking. We chose timber decking as it’s more economical, and painted it ourselves. All the rubble went underneath it, saving us money and legwork, as we didn’t need a skip to dispose of it.'

'Watching the seating and structures taking shape was really exciting as I could finally see the design coming together.’

Raised planters

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘With the structures all in place, there was just the planting to go. I chose potted perennials in pinks and mauves, like hydrangeas and campanulas that are easy to look after, and come back each year.'

'I’ve also got ferns, grasses, and lavender as an edging to give scent, shape and colour. I didn’t have much experience with plants, so it’s been a learning curve.’

Artificial grass

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘There’s a small patch of artificial grass, which isn’t my favourite thing, but it was all about easy maintenance. It never needs mowing, plus it’s clean, child and pet-friendly and always looks perfect!’

Colourful blooms

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘The garden definitely works like an extension of our home. It’s an afternoon sun-trap, and a lovely spot for a morning coffee, or just somewhere to sit and read.'

'If we’re entertaining in the evening, the adults chill and chat around the fire, while the children sit on beanbags for a film. Everyone loves it!’

Focalpoint firepit

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘I designed the cube-shaped, wood-burning firepit, which has a metal box insert that I found on eBay. When it’s not being used I like to fill it with decorative white pebbles from B&Q.’

‘I also designed the multi-level seating myself and it’s really versatile. Everyone can sit around the fire and chat, or watch a film on the screen opposite.’

Mature planting

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘I’ve kept a few established plants. The decking’s been cleverly cut around this lovely, tall Photinia Red Robin to make a feature.’

‘Leaving some trees was a good idea – they helped give the brand-new garden structure, and a more established feel. I did lose some plants through over-watering and over-feeding. After that, I read up on how to care for them properly so hopefully that won’t happen again.’

Screened-off shed area

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘I added a shed from Screwfix for storage. It’s concealed with slatted fencing as a screening idea and I painted it dark grey, so it almost disappears.’

Built-in lighting

(Image credit: Colin Poole)

‘We combined natural timber fence panels and nearly-black painted ones, which adds interest and makes the white benches really pop out.’

‘We also put in some very understated lighting that sits flush with the decking – it just brings the garden to life in the evenings. Now, we love being out here day or night.’