Could dodgy interior fails be costing homeowners a small fortune? New research released by Aldi reveals almost one in five Brits admit a disappointing decor can be one of the biggest turn-offs when viewing. Time for an Aldi makeover.

The discount supermarket surveyed 2,000 UK home owners to determine just how much interiors can improve the chances of a sale. Nearly half, a staggering 44 per cent, claimed they offered less for a property because the interior was not to their taste.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

They do say ‘you have to spend money to make money’ and when it comes to selling your house, that appears to be true. But thanks to Aldi it needn’t be a vast amount to make a substantial return.

Aldi teamed up with interiors star, Anna Ryder Richardson, to makeover a family home in under two hours. With a budget of only £300, the team managed to add an average of over £8,000 to the property’s value.

The Aldi makeover making a big difference…

The three bedroom, semi-detached family home in Dartford, Kent, was evaluated by three local estate agents – before and after the Aldi makeover.

Simple decluttering, furniture rearrangement and the addition of stylist new home accessories led the estate agents to increase the property’s value by up to £10,000 across each valuation.

That’s pretty staggering, that such little changes can make such a BIG difference. Who else will be decluttering asap?

According to the survey 34 per cent of home buyers say stylish furnishings make them more likely to consider a property. The kitchen is king, with 72 per cent saying it’s the most important room to look good during a viewing.

This kitchen is a fine example of how a little goes a long way. New seat cushions and a good hour of decluttering and this busy family room feels like a completely different home…

The phrase organised chaos strings to mind. Day-to-day this might be the reality, but if you’re planning on selling up this will is exactly the thing to deter potential buyers.

It can take up to seven viewings before sellers consider making changes to help sell, with desperate owners splashing out on average £900 to finally shift it.

Fashion conscious 18-34 year olds are spending up to £3,131, compared to the over 55 age bracket who on average are willing to splash out no more than £543.

Anna Ryder Richardson’s tips for selling your home

‘Together with Aldi, we’ve proven you don’t need to break the bank to spruce up your interiors and help make that sale,’ says Anna ‘Here are some tips from the makeover to try at home’.

1. Define the space in each room.

‘A beautiful woven rug can indicate how a room should be used and brighten up a space in one easy step – try placing a colourful option in the centre of the living room to create a fun colour pop.’

2. Make sure your rooms look spacious, appealing and homely.

‘Consider the layout of the room and whether it feels welcoming to walk into. Decluttering is a must and try shuffling the furniture around to experiment with different arrangements. Aldi’s Kirkton House Adjustable Desk Lamp will help to light up any room and add a warm feel.’

3. The kitchen is key

Make sure your dirty plates aren’t still in the sink and set-up table places and crockery to show viewers what your home would look like to really live in it.

4. Think about the overall interior design

‘Do you have personal items on display that perhaps don’t match the décor? Take down a few personal pictures here and there for a slicker look.’

5. Make first impressions count and don’t forget your hallway!

‘Place a nice welcome mat down and tidy-up shoes lying around in the space.’

6. Make the most of your outside space

Video Of The Week

‘Opt for bright colours for the garden. Colourful, patterned cushions and garden dining ware will come to life against the organic backdrop of green grass and bright flowers.’

The study was conducted to celebrate Aldi’s new Kirkton House range. Watch this space as we share the new ranges as they hit stores in the coming weeks.

And trust us they are WELL WORTH waiting for!!!