2 kitchen colours that will boost your home’s value and sell it faster, according to property experts

New research has revealed the two kitchen colours that will not only boost the value of your home but also help you sell it faster.

Of all the kitchen colour schemes, if you’re looking to sell your home, then you’ll want to opt for the style and colours that appeal most to buyers. New research by More Kitchens found that charcoal kitchens boosted a home’s value, while a sage green kitchen helped it sell faster.

The research found that charcoal kitchens in particular could boost a home’s value by over £13,000.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

The survey looked at 140 across 14 cities in the UK, researching how kitchen features can influence house sales. The results found charcoal kitchens were the most profitable, boosting a home’s value by £13,020 on average and taking five months to sell.

Meanwhile, sage green kitchens helped sell homes the fastest, taking just 4.8 months and boosting value by £950 on average.

‘These findings aren’t surprising as both of these colours have been gaining far more popularity in recent years, and we’ve certainly seen an increase in customers opting for these types of shades,’ says Julie Gokce, Senior Designer at More Kitchens .

‘It’s great because they both appear to be fairly neutral at first glance, but they can still make a statement when contrasted with other ‘standard’ kitchen colours, like white and wood-tone.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How charcoal can boost your home's value

Falling somewhere between black kitchen ideas and grey kitchen ideas , charcoal kitchens make a bold statement that certainly pays off.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

‘Charcoal kitchens have a timeless appeal and can absolutely increase a home’s value. The rich, dramatic tone adds a sense of luxury and sophistication that appeals to buyers looking for a modern, high-spec finish,’ says Camilla Lesser, Property Development Manager at Essential Living .

Charcoal has a luxurious look, reflected in the value it can add to a home. When designing a charcoal kitchen, opt for a high-quality paint such as Farrow & Ball’s Off-Black (£35.50 for 0.75L) .

How sage green can sell your home faster

‘What makes Sage Green so appealing is the way it taps into this growing desire for nature-inspired interiors. There’s a real shift towards bringing the outdoors in, and this earthy shade helps create that subtle connection to nature. In this way, it often sparks an emotional response in homebuyers, which can be a powerful influence when it comes to making an offer,’ says Julie.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

You may have been wondering, is sage green kitchen still in fashion? And if the research is anything to go by, they’ve been more popular. It’s been a hot choice for years with people drawn to its subtle, natural finish. Take Tracery by Little Greene, for example. It's both earthy and inviting, making your kitchen a welcoming space.

‘Homes with sage kitchens often sell faster because the colour feels fresh yet neutral – it’s a safe choice that still offers personality. It appeals across demographics, from first-time buyers to downsizers looking for a warm, modern aesthetic,’ says Olly Cavner, Operations Director at Essential Living.

Colour edit

Tattoo Paint £36 at Graham & Brown Almost black, this rich charcoal paint shade would look create in a kitchen against accents of stainless steel and silver. Sage Paint £38 at Graham & Brown Part of Graham & Brown's collaboration with The Sensory Home this colour is soft and soothing for a kitchen.

If you're looking to sell your home, giving your kitchen a fresh lick of paint could be the deal to landing yourself a better deal.