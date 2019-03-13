The Welsh town made famous by Gavin and Stacey has seen the UK’s biggest increase in house prices

It may no longer be on our screens, but it seems that hit BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey continue to have an influence on the nation.

According to new data from property website Rightmove, this the Welsh town made famous by the likes of Nessa, Gwen and Uncle Bryn has seen the UK’s biggest increase in average asking prices for homes across the last year.

Their figures show that the average asking price for a property on seaside town of Barry has climbed by 11 per cent over the last 12 months rising from £172,752 to a current figure of £191,050.

And it seems that this upward trend started some years ago, with further data showing that average asking prices in Barry are now over 20 per cent higher than they were five years ago when they stood at £156,878.

This leap is also significantly higher than that for Wales overall, which stands at an increase of 2.9 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on the findings, and explaining Barry’s appeal, Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside said: ‘It’s great to see Barry named as the country’s hottest property market right now. It’s a great tourist spot thanks to the popularity of Gavin and Stacey, and not forgetting Barry also boasts some quite stunning coastal views.’

Andrew Fenton, sales director at Vale of Glamorgan-based Chris Davies Estate Agents, added: ‘Barry is the place to be so I’m not at all surprised by Rightmove’s findings. “Property prices here compared with Cardiff and its suburbs are comparatively reasonable. We’ve seen a lot of economic growth and there are 2,500 new homes being built down at the waterside called The Quays. We’ve also got very good schools down here.’

Here are just three properties that are on the market in South Wales’ largest town.

Friars Road, Barry

Housed on the top floors of this Victorian property, this three-bed maisonette boasts uninterrupted views of the Bristol Channel and offers easy access to Barry’s key local attractions and amenities. The property also features a master en-suite, study and dressing room. This home is on the market for £399,950 on Rightmove.

Afal Sur, Barry

This four-bed, split-level home is located on the popular Pencoedtre Village Estate. A wealth of amenities and good transport links into Cardiff, would make it an ideal choice for those commuting into the Welsh capital. This spacious home is on sale for £315,000 on Rightmove.

Port Road East, Barry

Originally a bungalow built in the 1920s, this property has been dramatically extended into a light and airy four-bed detached home. Standout features include beautifully landscaped gardens complete with BBQ area and sheltered hot tub as well as a first-floor balcony to take in sweeping views of the surrounding area. This contemporary home is on the market for £550,000 on Rightmove.

