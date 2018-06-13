We're going to have to find something new to do next spring!

Traditionally, come April, we Brits would don rubber gloves, arm ourselves with dusters, sponges, soapy water or something stronger, and get scrubbing. But are we calling time on the big spring clean? A new survey suggests so.

The poll by BT.com reveals that 85 per cent of Brits believe the tradition is ‘on the way out’. Currently, only 50 per cent of those asked conduct a yearly deep clean, while one in six never bother, the mucky pups!

Another 37 per cent might spring clean every few years – a task that would commonly involve jobs like cleaning underneath and behind furniture, washing windows (and curtains), decluttering cupboards and cleaning appliances.

That said, we do really care about how our homes look, with 51 per cent admit they worry about the cleanliness of their property.

So how does such a house-proud nation intend to keep things spick and span? Well, you might be one of 35 per cent of the population that’s hiring a cleaner, with people in London most likely to pay for cleaning help. Although two thirds of the who do hire a cleaner tidy up before they arrive!

Video Of The Week

In February of this year, another cleaning survey by Airtasker uncovered the chores we hate to do the most. Cleaning the oven was named the ‘winner’ (or should that be loser?), with 21.77 per cent saying it was their least favourite chore. This was followed by cleaning the loo (21.48 per cent), washing dishes (5.5 per cent) and changing the bed (4.75 per cent).

Perhaps this explains why the big spring clean is dying out? By taking on these tasks little and often, they become far less of a job to dread in the long run.

Will you be ditching your big spring clean next year?