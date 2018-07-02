Let us entertain you with a tour of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams’ houses!

We’re feeling Real Love for the London and LA homes that Robbie and wife Ayda share





Ever wondered what Robbie Williams house looks like? Well you only have to check out his Instagram – or that of wife Ayda – to see his Life Thru a Lens. The couple and their children Teddy (Theodora) and Charlie, plus Ayda’s mum Gwen, currently split their time between a sprawling LA mansion and a £17 million luxury pad in west London. And both are pretty special, as you’ll see!

And just to reassure you, while Robbie’s account can get a bit, erm, cheeky, all the pics and videos below are 100 per cent PG.

Exterior

Teddy leads us through the stunning grounds of the Williams’ London home. It’s all VERY Mary Poppins.

Hallway

We’re loving the beautiful hallway in the Williams’ London home. We can imagine showman Robbie always makes quite an entrance on that grand staircase! Ayda and her mum give us a sneaky glimpse that their interior is a fresh and clean looking with white marble flooring.

Another hallway

Over in LA, the hallway has a more relaxed feel – oh, and there’s a Banksy on the wall, obvs.

Kitchen

We’re off to the LA kitchen now, with Ayda and mum Gwen, who are trying out a charcoal powder drink. We can’t be certain but it looks pretty horrible. A complete contrast to how we feel about that stunning kitchen in the background. We can make out a fabulous interior with streamlined integrated appliances. The central island is a great focal point, where we’re sure the whole family likes to hang out for a good chat. And how about that pretty fish tank? We hope it doesn’t cause a Flood!

Looking at the units, we think this is the same room at a different angle. We’re big fans of the chunky marble worktops, dark units and copper accessories. Very classy!

Dining room

Anyone else for a Mcflurry? It seems Robbie has a bit of a sweet tooth! That stylish rug is a great feature for such a large room, making the space feel homely, while a huge marble-topped table exudes opulence. And it’s the perfect hiding place for Charlie and his ice cream, away from Dad!

Living room

We’re not going to weigh in on the Yanny/Laurel debate (it’s definitely Yanny!) but check out that fabulous living area. The Williams’ clearly love white marble, seen here in the mantelpiece. It acts as a gorgeous focal point, while the clean white interior is very tasteful.

Both houses seriously rock (DJ), don’t you think?!

