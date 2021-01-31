We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all have areas of our homes that don’t exactly spark joy, but at Ideal Home we think our homes are the one thing we should be really picky about. Chipped paint, a cupboard that doesn’t fully close, or a constantly dripping tap may seem like minor gripes, but each should be given our attention.

Because they’re constant sources of frustration – rather than looking at something we love each time we walk into a room, we simply see another job for our to-do list. In the same vein, one savvy mum-of-five decided to give her bath panel a glow up.

Poundland stick-on wall tiles makeover

Before

Writing on Facebook Group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, she said, ‘I’ve hated my bath panel for ages and always wondered what to do with it, but never got around to anything.’

‘I was in Poundland earlier and saw these tile effect stickers. I bought 20 and only needed 15.. they were very easy to put on too! It’s totally transformed my bathroom for £15!’

‘I already had the other things around the house and gave the bathroom a lick of paint using the leftover paint I had from painting the bathroom a few months ago. Very happy with my bath panel now.’

Adding to her original post, she said, ‘The white ladder and baskets are from IKEA a couple of years ago. Paint is B&Q good home durable Brooklyn. Tile stickers are £1 for one from Poundland.’

After

Beth’s before-and-after pics have now received over 7,000 likes and reactions, plus hundreds of comments from other bargain lovers praising her for her thrifty find.

‘OMG WOW… what a transformation. Something so simple to do has really changed the look hasn’t it. Very impressive, well done!!’ one wrote.

‘These are fab. I used them in my kitchen (including around the cooker) and utility.. they have been up for 2 years now and they are still fine!’ another said.

Beth says she has done various budget tweaks to her home, and explains that it really makes a difference to its overall feel.

Is you’re bathroom due an update?