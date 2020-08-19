We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to snap up some glamorous home accessories? Look no further than the new Poundland homeware range, Pep&Co homeware, launching in-store tomorrow.

The new Pepp&Co home range is laden with pieces that look like they could belong in a scandi-style designer store.

In fact, Poundland fooled people into thinking they were just that when they launched the range two weeks ago in a London pop-up store under the name ‘Lundon Pad’ – an anagram for Poundland.

The Pep&Co homeware range includes on-trend soft furnishings, faux plants, trinket dishes and even a gold giraffe. But the best part is that they are all priced between £1 and £10.

Here at Ideal Home we’re huge Poundland fans. It’s possibly our worst kept secret for picking up stylish home buys and storage solutions for just £1. We were beyond excited to hear about the launch of a new range dedicated to homeware, and after seeing it, it does not disappoint.

Here are a few of our favourite pieces.

New Poundland homeware range

Poundland cushions

The blue and silver fringed cushions exude glamour. But if the fringing wasn’t enough, you can also pick the same colours up in luxurious crushed velvet.

Electric glamour was a huge trend for 2020, with lashings of royal blue and metallic touches. Talk about a bargain style update.

Poundland Lanterns

Lanterns are the ideal way to add a stylish flair to a sideboard or coffee table. Choose between matt black for a sleek scandi style finish. Or gold for a touch of opulence.

Poundland Trinket dish

Shaped like a pair of leaves in gold we wouldn’t be surprised to find this trinket dish in a designer boutique. Style on your dressing table for holding rings or the hallway table for your keys.

Poundland Plant holder

Give your houseplants the home they deserve in this gold plant stand. It is perfect for adding interest with different heights in a room.

If you don’t have a green thumb, you can fill it with one of the many faux plants in the new Pep&co range.

Poundland Giraffe

The giraffe statue is by far one of our favourite pieces. This is a statement piece that will look stunning on a curated bookshelf. We predict Poundland has a serious hit on their hands.

The collection will be available in Poundland stores nationwide for a limited time only. So you better be quick if you want to pick up any of these bargains.