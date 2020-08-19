Trending:

Poundland launches exciting new homes range full of designer look-a-likes for less than £10

Warning: You will want all of it
    • Looking to snap up some glamorous home accessories? Look no further than the new Poundland homeware range, Pep&Co homeware, launching in-store tomorrow.

    The new Pepp&Co home range is laden with pieces that look like they could belong in a scandi-style designer store.

    In fact, Poundland fooled people into thinking they were just that when they launched the range two weeks ago in a London pop-up store under the name ‘Lundon Pad’ – an anagram for Poundland.

    poundland homeware 2

    The Pep&Co homeware range includes on-trend soft furnishings, faux plants, trinket dishes and even a gold giraffe. But the best part is that they are all priced between £1 and £10.

    Here at Ideal Home we’re huge Poundland fans. It’s possibly our worst kept secret for picking up stylish home buys and storage solutions for just £1. We were beyond excited to hear about the launch of a new range dedicated to homeware, and after seeing it, it does not disappoint.

    Here are a few of our favourite pieces.

    New Poundland homeware range

    Poundland cushions

    poundland homeware 3

    The blue and silver fringed cushions exude glamour. But if the fringing wasn’t enough, you can also pick the same colours up in luxurious crushed velvet.

    Electric glamour was a huge trend for 2020, with lashings of royal blue and metallic touches. Talk about a bargain style update.

    Poundland Lanterns

    poundland homeware 8

    Lanterns are the ideal way to add a stylish flair to a sideboard or coffee table. Choose between matt black for a sleek scandi style finish. Or gold for a touch of opulence.

    Poundland Trinket dish

    poundland homeware 6

    Shaped like a pair of leaves in gold we wouldn’t be surprised to find this trinket dish in a designer boutique. Style on your dressing table for holding rings or the hallway table for your keys.

    Poundland Plant holder

    poundland homeware 5

    Give your houseplants the home they deserve in this gold plant stand. It is perfect for adding interest with different heights in a room.

    If you don’t have a green thumb, you can fill it with one of the many faux plants in the new Pep&co range.

    Poundland Giraffe

    poundland homeware 1

    The giraffe statue is by far one of our favourite pieces. This is a statement piece that will look stunning on a curated bookshelf. We predict Poundland has a serious hit on their hands.

    The collection will be available in Poundland stores nationwide for a limited time only. So you better be quick if you want to pick up any of these bargains.

