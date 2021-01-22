We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When you’ve got a small room without much natural light, sometimes a dark colour scheme is the best way to go. One savvy DIY fan proved this to be true with this black and white bathroom makeover using spray paint.

DIY and decorating projects have exploded over the last few months as we try to stay busy at home. Having caught the DIY bug Katy Hoad transformed her formerly beige and uninspiring bathroom with a lick of black and white paint.

‘Got fed up during this lockdown so thought I’d redesign the very small, awful bathroom we had. Now I’m in love with it’, she wrote on Facebook Group Decorate Your Home on a Budget.

Before

The pictures speak for themselves. The savvy upcycler transformed the room using black and white spray paint and bargains from Ebay and Dunelm. The end result is a room that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end hotel.

After

Instead of forking out on expensive new bathroom tiles, Katy gave her old beige tiles an instant facelift with the help of a couple of cans of white and black spray paint. She then painted the shower fittings with black BBQ and stove spray and varnish.

For an on-trend update she replaced a shower curtain with a sleek glass, crittal-style shower screen. These screens can often cost a small fortune, but Katy squeezed one into her budget by hunting one down on Ebay for £80.

Practical items haven’t been overlooked with the addition of shelves and hooks to hold towels and a gold Roman blind to maintain privacy.

As a finishing touch, the space has been kitted out with fun prints, artificial plants and leopard print towels. We are in love with the black taps with gold detailing, paired with a matching diffuser and soap and lotion dispensers. This is colour coordination at its best.

Since being posted the Facebook post has received over 451 likes and over 160 comments from other members of the group.

‘Wow! Great job. Looks beautiful, love the black and white contrast’, one said.

‘I have a tiny ensuite and would love to do something like this with it! Looks amazing!’ wrote another.

‘This gives me hope for my bathroom, it’s absolutely awful and has mould everywhere despite weekly cleaning, I don’t really know where to begin’, a third commented.

‘I love this so much! One of the best bathroom makeovers I’ve seen!’ another gushed.

It just goes to show that with a little paint, Ebay bargains and patience, it’s possible to transform a room in your home to create a space you really love.