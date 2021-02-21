We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The bathroom is said to be one of the most popular rooms for makeovers. However, a bathroom makeover doesn’t mean investing in all new things, as this vintage bathroom makeover proves.

Owner of online store Betty & Maude Vintage Home, Tania Moseley’s bathroom was crying out for a change – and you won’t believe the transformation.

Inspiration can come in all sorts of forms, for this homeowner it came in the shape of a piece of fabric that she fell in love with. With the help of a piece of fabric, she transformed a lack-luster small bathroom into a vintage haven.

Vintage bathroom makeover

Before

Tania’s compact bathroom was very much a blank canvas. It had a small shower enclosure, an old towel rail and walls devoid of any colour. It was definitely time for a refresh!

‘Inspired by my bargain remnant of Sanderson fabric, I decided to create an easy sage and pink colour scheme,’ Tania recalls.

This pretty colour combination is ideal for injecting a feminine vibe into your room scheme and Tania decided to turn her fabric into a blind. The colour scheme wasn’t the only change to be made though…

‘I had been fawning over black shower screens in magazines for months, but they were way out of my budget,’ says Tania, ‘so I was thrilled to find a cheaper version at Victorian Plumbing.’

The black shower screen ties in with a new black loo seat and small storage basket, keeping the scheme feeling fresh and modern.

Bathroom makeover

Buy now: Matt black frameless pivot shower door, £299.95, Victorian Plumbing

Behind the loo, wood panelling hides any pipework and Tania painted it in Lichen by Farrow & Ball – an aged green colour that suits the scheme perfectly. Meanwhile, the pink elements come from pretty accessories, such as the towels and shower mat, all from Betty & Maude.

In the shower enclosure, Tania chose some striking star tiles for the wall. ‘They are actually floor tiles, so they are thicker and heavier, but my builder assured me they will be fine,’ she admits.

The bathroom boasts various secondhand items, from the cupboard door handles to the wall lights. ‘Owning a vintage home store means that I often find pieces of furniture that I end up keeping instead of selling,’ Tania says. ‘The wall cabinet and bathroom chair are both prime examples!’

The small wall cabinet is ideal for storing lotions and potions, while a reclaimed wood floorboard has been cleverly used as a shelf above the loo.

Buy now: Thistle Garden linen, £69.99m, Sanderson Of course, we can’t forget the fabric that set the mood for the whole scheme – it was used to make this pretty Roman blind for privacy at the window. An ornate mirror, glug jug filled with blooms and a beaded chandelier overhead complete the look. Pretty as a picture, wouldn’t you say?

