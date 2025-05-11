We can't help but feel excited by this one. Long have we been fans of bathroom wallpaper ideas but a big trend for 2025 and going into 2026 is the use of heritage style wallpapers in our washrooms, and we are here for it.

If your bathroom is due a refresh and you're keen to know what the big bathroom trends for the year ahead are, then opting to decorate with wallpaper is a great place to start. Contrary to popular belief, there is no issue with using wallpaper in a bathroom, as long as you don't use it where it will be in direct contact with water (although saying that, check out idea number 5 below for a workaround...)

If the heritage wallpaper trend puzzles you, think designs with plenty of pattern, colour and character, such as oversized florals, ornate botanicals, toiles and even damasks, that have been inspired by bygone eras.

We've spoken to some of the industry experts to get their advice on how to make heritage style wallpaper work in your bathroom, so read on to be inspired...

How to use heritage wallpaper in a bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

The heritage wallpaper trend has gained more and more traction in recent years as homeowners look to the past for inspiration when it comes to decorating their homes. Heritage wallpapers typically feature pattern-heavy designs and intense, bold colours, which while potentially overwhelming in a living room or bedroom, work wonderfully in a smaller bathroom space.

Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms explains, 'There’s a real appetite right now for character-rich interiors, and heritage-style wallpaper is a brilliant way to bring that story into the bathroom. Traditional prints - think damasks, toiles and intricate botanicals - instantly soften a space that can otherwise feel clinical.'

Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages agrees adding, 'Using heritage-style wallpaper in a bathroom is a trend that's gaining momentum, as more homeowners embrace maximalism and characterful design.'

'The bathroom is a great place to start as it’s often the smallest room in the house so you can splash out on a really luxurious wallpaper as you’ll likely only need a couple of rolls. It’s also the room guests are bound to see, so it’s definitely the place to have a bit of fun and experiment rather than scrimp on style.'

With that in mind, here are 6 ways to make the heritage wallpaper trend work in your washroom...

1. Pair your paper with panelling

'We are seeing more and more of our customers putting wallpaper in their bathrooms, and we are loving it,' explains Melanie Adams, global head of wallpaperdirect.

'Bathrooms have previously been an under utilised space for pattern due to misconceptions of wallpaper peeling or warping, but this does not have to be the case! If the bathroom is well-ventilated, and the wallpaper is out of direct contact with water, then your wallpaper will be absolutely fine.'

(Image credit: wallpaperdirect)

'When we see customers being brave using wallpaper in non-traditional spaces, we often see them opting for a beautiful heritage design. These designs are perfect for adding character and charm and transforming your bathroom into a sanctuary.'

'To keep wallpaper out of the splash-prone areas, such as around the sink, consider choosing bathroom tiles or panelling up to the waterline and then use wallpaper above to protect the design. This is a strategic way of wallpapering that is both aesthetically appealing and practically protects the wallpaper from water damage,' Melanie advises.

2. Protect your paper with varnish

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

As we mentioned before, there is no reason why you can't use wallpaper in your washroom, whether you have a cosy cloakroom, a small bathroom, or a larger showering space, there are plenty of ways you can incorporate the heritage wallpaper trend into your home.

Jamie explains, 'You can use a regular wallpaper in the bathroom with a coat of decorator’s varnish on top to be confident that it’s well protected from splashes.'

'Decorator’s varnish is available in dead flat, gloss or satin. We personally prefer the dead flat for a completely sheen-free surface, but for extra protection in backsplash areas, you can use satin, followed by dead flat. Having this product in your decorating arsenal will ensure your wallpaper stays in perfect condition. It’s easy to apply with a brush and typically requires re-coating every couple of years, depending on wear.'

3. Don't dismiss the details

(Image credit: LUSSO/Amy Stoddart Studio)

You might have the perfect heritage wallpaper in mind for your bathroom, but have you considered what hardware and metal to use alongside it? Mike Whitfield, a luxury interior expert at LUSSO explains how selecting the right metal finish can help you fully embrace a desired scheme or aesthetic, and make innovative design choices in the bathroom and beyond.

'The finer details make all the difference, and the right metal finish can instantly elevate a bathroom. Opting for specific finishes can enhance certain aesthetics. Aged bronze, brushed brass and distressed steel offer the perfect blend of heritage and character, and when paired with a heritage wallpaper, adds warmth and sophistication to your bathroom,' Mike comments.

4. Make a statement

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Bathrooms are often overlooked spaces so adding a heritage wallpaper in a bold colour or print is a simple way of reinvigorating the area.

Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley agrees, adding, 'Heritage-style wallpapers have been making a major comeback, especially in the bathroom where they can add elegance and charm.'

'With their intricate patterns, historic motifs and rich colour palettes, their resurgence reflects a broader shift towards interiors that are rich, layered and full of depth, as we move away from minimalist design. Bathrooms, once overlooked, are now seen as opportunities for self-expression, so using bold wallpapers in heritage designs offers the chance to create a jewellery-box effect, turning a small space into something truly memorable and luxurious.'

Talking of making a statement, how about our next idea?

5. Drench the room in pattern (even the shower!)

(Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

By now we've all heard of colour drenching and you might have even heard of tile drenching, but pattern drenching is another decorating trend that has become popular in the interiors world. And thanks to a new wall covering system, it could work perfectly with a heritage wallpaper in your bathroom.

Louise comments, 'Instead of relying on tiles, you can run a single wallpaper design across every wall, creating a more seamless and decorative effect. It’s an innovative way to bring in colour, depth and personality without compromising on practicality.'

Melanie adds that even regular wallpaper can be used to drench the room in pattern and suggests, 'if the bathtub is centred away from the wall, consider using a heritage wallpaper design on all four walls, and even the ceiling if you are feeling brave!'

6. Keep the colours cohesive

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Finally, if your worried using a heritage wallpaper could overwhelm your washroom, opt to keep the bathroom colours you use elsewhere, to a cohesive shade.

'For any tiling or painted surfaces in the bathroom try to match the colour to the wallpaper as closely as you can, choosing the main pattern colour for a brave and bold look, or the opting for the background colour of the paper (often a neutral) for a calmer, paired back look. The closer the colour match the more cohesive the look so take your wallpaper sample with you when shopping for paint or better still get an exact match mixed up, a service that many DIY stores offer,' explains Jamie.

FAQS

Which pattern of wallpaper is best for a small bathroom?

'For smaller bathrooms, look for patterns that draw the eye vertically or use light backgrounds to open up the space,' advises Jamie.

'Choose a wallpaper with a playful pattern to add personality and visual interest but be sure to team it with plenty of plain elements of the same colour so as not to overwhelm the space. Our 'Safari Soirée' design works beautifully in compact areas as it adds drama without overpowering.'

'Smaller patterns, especially those with intricate details, can bring charm to a small bathroom without overwhelming it. Our 'Deco Martini' design, for example, looks on first glance to be a traditional Deco fan motif, but there’s a hidden twist as it features a hidden martini glass within the print - a detail that might be overlooked in a larger space. These smaller patterns draw the eye in without dominating the room, keeping things lively without feeling cramped.'

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Melanie says, 'Personal preference should always guide your selection, if there is a design you love, then cover your walls with it!'

'A top tip, though, for making a space feel larger is to use a light and large pattern. A light pattern will reflect the light and make the space feel open, this works perfectly in a bathroom if you want the space to energise you for the day. Larger patterns are also great for tricking our eyes into perceiving more space.'

'Another common way to make a space appear larger, and one that works well with a heritage aesthetic, is using stripes. A staple in traditional décor, when used vertically, stripes make ceilings appear higher, making the space feel more open.'

Finally, Caroline adds, 'If you are looking to create the feeling of a larger space within the bathroom, then try to stick to light or pastel shades for your wallpaper.'

Will you be trying the heritage bathroom trend in your washroom?