We all know how crazy the discounts can get on Black Friday, especially on essential items for the kitchen. Get ahead of the deal hunters with these great Black Friday microwave deals.
For over 45 years, domestic microwaves have been sold in the UK, soon becoming a kitchen essential for millions of homes. Whether you’re putting on some popcorn, making a last-minute snack or feeding a force of hungry kids, you need a microwave that’s dependable, affordable and that suits the style of your kitchen.
With Black Friday just around the corner, we reveal some of the best microwave deals on the market.
Best Black Friday microwave deals 2020
Russell Hobbs RHM2064C Heritage Digital Microwave: was £74.99, now £69.99
With a mirror door finish, this microwave has a 20-litre capacity, making it compact enough to fit in any kitchen. But it can feed a number of people quickly, as its 800 watts of power can heat up, defrost or cook any meal your family wants.
Sharp YC-MG02U-S 20L 800W Digital Touch Control Microwave: was £89.99, now £69.99
Meant for the modern family, this Sharp Digital Touch Control Microwave wouldn’t look out of place in the 22nd Century. This versatile combi microwave handles 800W of microwave power, with 11 power levels and eight automatic cooking programmes.
Kenwood K25MSS11 Solo Microwave: was £170, now £84.99
This Kenwood is 50% off – an absolute bargain. The K25MSS11 boasts a 25-litre capacity and has a maximum microwave power of 900W. With its wide design and easy-to-open door, it gives you plenty of space to perfect your meal.
Hotpoint MHW 301 B Solo Microwave: was £129, now £99
With a 30-litre capacity and 900 watts of power, this jet black microwave will get the job done. Featuring an automatic cleaning cycle, the microwave will help dislodge any food spillage or drips, so all you have to do is wipe them away with a damp cloth.
