Stripping out dated details, then filling it with fresh colours and character, has made this space a happier place

When the owners bought their five-bed detached house in Hertfordshire, they knew it needed top-down renovation. ‘The kitchen would be an important room for us as a family, as well as a sociable space to enjoy with friends,’ says the owner. ‘Everything was stripped out and the builders laid the new floor and constructed a false chimney breast from MDF to frame a range cooker.’

The owners wanted a functional space that felt fun and laid-back and discovered DeVol’s Shaker-style cabinets, which were just what they were after. ‘We also wanted open shelving for all our china,’ they explain.

Old-fashioned units and fussy curtains had made the old kitchen feel dark and cluttered. ‘To create an unfitted effect, we chose soft grey for the units and blue-green for the island.’

Get the look

Enquire online: Real Shaker kitchen units, £600 for 600mm base unit, DeVol

Buy now: Heythrop large woven tray, £75, Soho Home

‘I knew the pink splash back tiles would work with the units – and I loved their handmade look. In fact, the tiles are the stand-out feature for me – they make me smile every morning, and they get a lot of compliments!

Get the look

Buy now: Pink Pradena tiles, £168 per sq m, Bert & May

The aged brass I’ve chosen for the taps and handles has the same timeless, weathered look as the colours and tiles, so everything works well together,’ says Sarah.

Get the look

Buy now: Perrin & Rowe Ionian tap in Aged Brass, £472, Just Perrin

Don’t over-spend on swish appliances. I found a reconditioned range on eBay, bought a basic but functional dishwasher and our fridge is second-hand

‘Removing a fitted unit left an alcove, perfect for the family dining table. I’ve given the area its own atmosphere with tongue-and-groove cladding and interesting lighting. It’s a great family and entertaining space,’ says the owner.

Get the look

Buy now: Baileys jar lights, from £45 each, Baileys Home

Buy now: Hitchcock wall lights, £225 each, Tinsmiths

Buy now: Bossy Beached chairs, £3300 for two, Loaf

‘I’ve collected pieces from junk shops and jumble sales since I was a teenager,’ says the owner. ‘I’m drawn to colour, but I don’t always worry about them matching.’

The units, sink and oven are in much the same positions as before,’ says Sarah, ‘but we added the island as the anchor piece.’

Get the look

Buy now: Egg of Columbus pendants (over sink), £30 each, Seletti at Made in Design

‘The trickiest bit was co-ordinating all the deliveries, but I kept track of everything on a big spreadsheet and while it was full on, it was exciting, too,’ says the owner. ‘The building work took two weeks and cost around £3,000, and the kitchen fitting cost around £2,000. I’m really happy with how it’s turned out – I love the visual variety and the colours.’