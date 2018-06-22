B&M hot tub is back in stock TODAY: on sale cheaper than ever before

Make your summer hot tub dreams come true for just £280!

The sun has got it’s hat on today and B&M are restocking the bargain hot time – what a way to start the weekend! The discount retailer has brightened up our day with news of the return of the sell-out inflatable hot tub to stores. Its return is even more glorious thanks to its price reduction. Here’s to summer fun that won’t break the bank.

Hot off the heels of Aldi’s sell-out spa from last summer, B&M is now selling its own rival spa pool even cheaper at just £270 (Was £280)!

B&M hot tub is back

Gone are the days when you’d have to splash out thousands to be in the hot tub club. Today you can pop to your local shops and pick up an inflatable version that does the trick. The must-have Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami is available at b&m for just £270 – cheaper than at B&Q (£347) and Tesco (£350). Even Aldi’s amazing hot tub from last year was more expensive at £299.

Buy now: Lay-Z Spa Miami Hot Tub, £270, B&M

The discount retailer is expecting the hot tub to fly off the shelves quicker than before so they’ve already implemented some rules to keep customers in check.

Hot tub rules for customers:

· There is NO try before you buy policy

· Please don’t make jokes about the weather while purchasing

· One hot tub per customer

· No violence will be tolerated when trying to get your hands on a hot tub

The luxury spa pool is definitely the hero piece from the new summer living collection. With 81 air jets that combine heating and bubbling to give you an amazing massage experience, it’s the ideal way to relax and unwind at home this summer without breaking the bank.

Looking to throw the ultimate garden parties this summer? Get ready to invite friends round for hot tub parties, This inflatable spa pool holds up to four people! Friends may never want to leave.

