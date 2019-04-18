The B&Q outdoor plant sale you won’t want to miss starts today!

Spring is the perfect time to kickstart our garden projects. From prettying up plant borders to giving our lawns a little love, it’s time to flex those green fingers and get our garden space looking glorious again.

And one thing that can help us this quest is a fresh intake of plants and flowers and this is where B&Q comes in. The DIY and home improvement has launched a Easter weekend sale, offering 20 per off all outdoor plants in store from today (April 18th) until Monday April 22nd (note that stores are closed on Sunday April 21st).

With weather forecasts predicting sunshine over this period, growing conditions couldn’t be any more perfect. The offers includes everything from summer bedding and large feature plants to fruit and vegetable plants (though seeds, turf and bulbs are not included), so you can reinvigorate a wide range of garden zones.

And in more good news the offer is valid on top of existing offers and multi-buy deals for even bigger savings.

B&Q plant sale

Highlights of the discount sale include the below:

B&Q Planted Hanging Baskets and Containers

The ‘Imara’ Busy Lizzie Plant comes in six different colours is highly resistant to the disease ‘Impatiens Downy Mildew’ – a fungus-like disease appears as a grey powder under the leaves – and grows well in both the shade and sun.

Buy in-store now: Planted Hanging Baskets and Containers, was £13, now £10.40 or 2 for £16, B&Q

B&Q Easygrow 9 pack Summer bedding plants



Featuring B&Q’s innovative Teabag Technology, easyGrow (both of which are trademarks) is available across 20 different bedding plants. Plants come in self-contained bags made from coconut husks which help them ‘retain more water and protects each plant root’.

Buy in-store now: Easygrow 9 pack Summer bedding plants, was £3.25, now £2.60 or 4 for £8, B&Q

B&Q Patio Roses



These smaller roses can thrive in pots and containers, and are perfect for patios, low-borders and balconies – ideal if you don’t have much outdoor space.

Buy in-store now: Patio Rose, was £7, now £5.60, B&Q

Will you be heading down your local B&Q store to take advantage of the offer?