We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Planning to use your extra time at home to tackle decorating projects? It’s well worth checking out the B&Q sale to make savings when buying paint, wallpaper and flooring – for all your home improvement projects.

To help homeowners decorate on a budget B&Q is offering shoppers 3 for 2 on coloured emulsion paints. Alongside 20 per cent off wallpaper and a 4-for-3 deal on laminate, luxury vinyl click flooring and tiles. Now is the time to transform that spare room into something more inspiring – such as a more permanent home office or a fun-filled playroom.

Be inspired by these projects: 32 Easy DIY projects to do this weekend for every room in the house!

B&Q seasonal sale

With great savings across paint and wallpaper ranges, including off much-loved Farrow & Ball colours, it’s the ideal time to tick off the jobs on the DIY to-do-list. Give a lacklustre living room a new lease of life with a splash of colour. Add personality to a bedroom with a wallpapered feature wall. Or refresh the bathroom with new flooring, to ensure it scrubs up well.

Here are a few highlights of the great deals customers can get their hands on this weekend…

Makeover floors in style with these Marble Effect Ceramic Floor tiles, sold as a Pack of 7. WAS £65.52 for 4, NOW £49.14.

View deal: Elegance White Gloss Marble Effect Ceramic Floor tiles, was £65.52 for 4, NOW £49.14, B&Q

As one of the most coveted paint brands, it’s not often you get savings off Farrow & Balls designer shades. Go for grey in any room, or every room with the desirable Ammonite emulsion paint.

View deal: Farrow & Ball Estate Ammonite No.274 Matt Emulsion paint, 2.5L, was £142 for 3, NOW £96, B&Q

You can’t go wrong with brilliant white paint for ceilings and and general touch-ups.

View deal: Dulux Pure brilliant white Matt Emulsion paint, 10 Litres, was £66 for 3, NOW £22 for 3, B&Q

Video Of The Week

The amazing savings mean customers can afford to give their homes a head-to-toe refresh, without blowing the budget – because keeping costs down is high on everyone’s agenda right now.

Whatever the decorating job at hand, it’s worth checking the discounts at B&Q this weekend before you start.

The discounts are available on selected products only. Valid from 16th October until 2nd November. Subject to availability.