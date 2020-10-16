Planning to use your extra time at home to tackle decorating projects? It’s well worth checking out the B&Q sale to make savings when buying paint, wallpaper and flooring – for all your home improvement projects.
To help homeowners decorate on a budget B&Q is offering shoppers 3 for 2 on coloured emulsion paints. Alongside 20 per cent off wallpaper and a 4-for-3 deal on laminate, luxury vinyl click flooring and tiles. Now is the time to transform that spare room into something more inspiring – such as a more permanent home office or a fun-filled playroom.
B&Q seasonal sale
With great savings across paint and wallpaper ranges, including off much-loved Farrow & Ball colours, it’s the ideal time to tick off the jobs on the DIY to-do-list. Give a lacklustre living room a new lease of life with a splash of colour. Add personality to a bedroom with a wallpapered feature wall. Or refresh the bathroom with new flooring, to ensure it scrubs up well.
Here are a few highlights of the great deals customers can get their hands on this weekend…
1. Elegance White Gloss Marble Effect Ceramic Floor tiles
Makeover floors in style with these Marble Effect Ceramic Floor tiles, sold as a Pack of 7. WAS £65.52 for 4, NOW £49.14.
View deal: Elegance White Gloss Marble Effect Ceramic Floor tiles, was £65.52 for 4, NOW £49.14, B&Q
2. Farrow & Ball Estate Ammonite No.274 Matt Emulsion paint
As one of the most coveted paint brands, it’s not often you get savings off Farrow & Balls designer shades. Go for grey in any room, or every room with the desirable Ammonite emulsion paint.
View deal: Farrow & Ball Estate Ammonite No.274 Matt Emulsion paint, 2.5L, was £142 for 3, NOW £96, B&Q
3. Dulux Pure brilliant white Matt Emulsion paint
You can’t go wrong with brilliant white paint for ceilings and and general touch-ups.
View deal: Dulux Pure brilliant white Matt Emulsion paint, 10 Litres, was £66 for 3, NOW £22 for 3, B&Q
The amazing savings mean customers can afford to give their homes a head-to-toe refresh, without blowing the budget – because keeping costs down is high on everyone’s agenda right now.
Whatever the decorating job at hand, it’s worth checking the discounts at B&Q this weekend before you start.
The discounts are available on selected products only. Valid from 16th October until 2nd November. Subject to availability.