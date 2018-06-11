Blush pink is trending – get on board with these key buys

Our stylish buys will make you – or rather, your home – blush!

Whether it’s already on your radar or not, if you haven’t already tried decorating with blush pink, now’s the time to do it! This millennial shade is perfect for summer, and works so beautifully with the ‘neutral of the moment’, grey.

There’s no need to be scared of using this feminine colour. In moderation, it looks soft and sophisticated – not sugary! And we have just the pieces for you to try, all taken from the Ideal Home ranges at Very. Get ready to think pink!

1. The curtains

Here’s an simple way to introduce a pretty block of blush to any room – made even easier by an eyelet header, which means you can hang them from a pole without having to fiddle about with rings or hooks. The pair of curtains comes in a choice of two drops (182cm and 229cm) and two single-curtain widths (208cm and 284cm), so you have a high chance of finding a combo that works for your window.

Buy now: Ideal Home Victoria Lined Eyelet Curtains, from £179.99, Very

2. The mirror

Take it slow and introduce just a hint of pink through this modern geometric mirror. We think it would look fab against a dark charcoal wall.

Buy now: Ideal Home 3-Colour Circle Wall Mirror, £99.99, Very

3. The accent chair

This chair could go anywhere. But we think it would look best in the corner of a bedroom or living room, as a cosy spot for reading.

4. The headboard

Who wouldn’t want to wake up to this beauty every morning? It’s plenty tall enough to prop yourself up against and enjoy breakfast in bed, and its velvet finish ticks another trend box.

Buy now: Ideal Home Oscar Velvet Headboard, from £279, Very