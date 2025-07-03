‘I think I've found the perfect pink’ - Kimberley Walsh reveals the exact colour she used to paint her 'favourite spot' in the house

If you're looking for a blush paint shade to paint your home, then look no further as Kimberley Walsh has just unveiled her latest paint collaboration with Wickes, a gorgeous light pink that she has dubbed the 'perfect pink'.

You may know the singer for her time in Girls Aloud or various presenting gigs, but Kimberley is also a huge home enthusiast and her frequent collaborations with Wickes are all set to encourage us to try out easy DIY projects at home.

Her new paint shade, Blush Rose, is a warm, dusky pink that Kimberley is already using to decorate her dressing room, her favourite room in the house. Now, if you're looking for the ultimate vote of confidence in a paint colour, I'd say using it in your favourite space is it.

Blush Rose is Kimberley’s third paint colour in collaboration with Wicks, following in the footsteps of Subtle Sage and Blue Haze (£14 at Wicks) . Where Subtle Sage and Blue Haze have been cooled-toned, Blush Rose is a warm, vintage shade of pink, perfect for fans of pastel paint shades.

‘I've been trying to find the perfect pink for years and not really been able to, so I really wanted to try and get this one right,’ Kimberley explained when I spoke to her about the new paint shade.

‘I think I've found the perfect pink. I really wanted it to have some depth and a little bit of an undertone of grey to it. So it wasn't too pink, you know. It's like a very vintage rose pink. And I think it gives it so much more versatility. It can really work in any room in the house, whether that be a hallway, a bathroom or a kitchen.’

Blue and green shades are constantly popular paint trends due to the fact that they are easy to work with, while introducing colour to a space. They may be less intimidating hues, but Kimberely wants us to be bold and go pink.

‘I went with the blue and the green that I thought would be easier options for people, safer options, I suppose. But actually, I've had so many requests for pink since I started doing my paint collection. So I felt like, actually, I'm not the only one out there trying to find this perfect pink. So that was what really drove me on.’

Pink has been trending this summer, be that in pink kitchen ideas or pink living room ideas, with #pinkdecor racking up over 33k videos on TikTok alone. Once upon a time pink was seen as a bold choice, but when used well, it can act as a neutral shade. Kimberly points out that this blush colour is the perfect shade to use in this way.

‘I feel like there was a time where it was kind of like everybody's house was just 50 Shades of Grey, and it just gets a little bit boring,' she says. 'Whereas I feel like this pink that we've created can be used as a bit of a neutral, but it is way more interesting.’

Kimberly is currently using Blush Rose to paint her dressing room, which she describes as her ‘favourite spot in the house.’ However, she is keen to point out that this colour can be used anywhere in the home.

Could this be the ‘perfect pink’ for you, too?

The pink colour edit

If you're still a little unsure about adding colour to your home, these home decor picks are an easy way to add pink to your home.

Blush Rose will be available in Wickes stores and online nationwide from 3rd July, RRP £14