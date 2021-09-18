This ultra-cool London home comes with its very own indoor slide

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking at interiors may be our passion, but every now and again we see something that surprises us. A scheme that’s a bit more out there, a home that’s totally unexpected, or in the case of this three-bedroom house some insanely cool features that make it completely unique.

If you’re after some fantastic new children’s room ideas, or inspiration for a modern kitchen, then you’ll want to take a look inside.

Set in Fulham in London, in tree-lined Byam Street, this interior-designed home spans across 3,500 square feet. Having had an extensive refurbishment, it’s now available to rent and whoever takes it on is in for a real treat.

There’s a slide from the first floor down into a cinema room, a virtual golf simulator in the basement, and a net hammock that connects the children’s rooms so they can crawl between them! Add to that an integrated hot tub in the main bedroom and a laundry chute in each bedroom that feeds into a central utility room, and you can see why we’re a little bowled over.

We’re going to take a deep dive into some of the rooms, to uncover some of its surprising features…

Byam Street exterior

You’d never guess from this smart and traditional-look brick facade that behind the door is a quirky and ultra-modern interior, would you?

Living room

This room is bursting with living room ideas. Floaty sheer curtains cover the expanse of the large bay window, while a textured back wall creates a modern backdrop for designer-led furniture. You can’t see from this image, but on the opposite side of the room is an oversized built-in TV and beyond that the staircase, with LED lights and floating stairs.

Kitchen

The kitchen ideas are so sleek and modern that the space is almost space-age in design. The beautifully curved island and mirrored cabinetry would be unique enough, but there’s also a whole host of up-to-the-minute tech, from ceiling speakers to the latest appliances.

Look through the floor-to-ceiling glass and you can see part of the garden, with its pale wood bespoke bench seating and outdoor TV set into one of the foliage walls. Stunning!

Dining room

We don’t know what we love about this dining space more: those striking spider-like light fittings overhead or the bespoke shelving that runs the height of the stairs. Everything about this home is classy and considered, with stylish furniture and accessories that are completely luxurious.

Cinema room

Tired at the end of the day? Then imagine using this slide to take you from the first floor to your own cinema space! It’s such a talking point to the house and we bet guests would be talking about this for days.

We also love the plush modular seating that not only looks great for lounging on but has been selected in different colours and patterns.

Bedroom

And there we have it, the master suite, complete with its own hot tub at the back. Note it’s right by the window too so you can lay in the tub and look out on Fulham, while still having your privacy.

Video Of The Week

Another textured wall and ceiling take centre stage in this room and you’ll see that the lighting plays a big part, with a soft glow overhead from downlighters.

So, what do you think? Could you see yourself living here? If so, check out the listing at Dexters, where it’s up for £2,000 per week – yes, it’s not cheap, but just look at what you get for your money.