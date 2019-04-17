Here’s why buying near a Wetherspoons could be your savviest property move

Location is invariably at the top of the list when it comes to finding our dream property.

And while living within easy reach of transport links, a pretty high street, good schools and supermarkets are all key considerations a leading pub chain could actually hold the key finding a perfectly priced property.

New research conducted by Mojo Mortgages has revealed that there’s a ‘The Wetherspoons Effect’ when it comes to the UK’s housing market, with property within walking distance of a branch of this popular watering hole coming in at 27 per cent (over £70,000) cheaper than the local average.

More substantial cost savings were found in other areas, with Halifax topping the list. Here average values are £151,085, but properties in the same area near a Wetherspoons average at just £45,000, a whopping saving of 70 per cent.

The top ten was completed by the following areas:

2. Rhyl (£136,675 vs £43,200 — 68 per cent saving)

3. Kidderminster (£187,129 vs £59,000 — 68 per cent saving)

4. Walsall (£170,495 vs £58,200 — 66 per cent saving)

5. Preston (£165,687 vs £56,600 — 66 per cent saving)

6. Barrow (£146,806 vs £55,600 — 62 per cent saving)

7. Middlesborough (£137,637 vs £52,600 — 62 per cent saving)

8. Bolton (£161,691 vs £62,600 — 61 per cent saving)

9. Rugby (£259,622 vs £102,200 — 61 per cent saving)

10. Stockport (£230,468 vs £92,000 — 60 per cent saving)

And while the analysis showed that ‘The Weatherspoons Effect’ was prevalent in the North, other areas bucked this trend, seeing properties near a Wetherspoons actually turning out to be more expensive than average.

Unsurprisingly some of the biggest gulfs were seen in the capital, with properties in Cricklewood in north-west London topping the list. Here properties near a Wetherspoons are 88 per cent higher than average property prices in the same area (£593,454 vs £1.118 million).

Commenting, Mojo Mortgages’ Director of Digital, Andrew Gorry said:

‘With everyone aware of the Waitrose effect, we wondered whether any other ‘effects’ existed in the housing world in Britain. Although Wetherspoons is certainly a part of Britain’s thriving pub culture, we were curious to see whether there was a pattern between house prices and distance from one of their pubs.

‘With most Wetherspoons in inner city/town areas, it’s unsurprising to see that in the majority of places, houses sold near a Wetherspoons are cheaper than the local average price. More than anything else, this provides an interesting alternative perspective on house valuations.’

