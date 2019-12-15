We love spreading a little Christmas cheer around our homes with a tree and tinsel. However, renters should be wary as decorating a rental property could cost you when January comes around.

Lettings management platform Howsy has warned that decorating your rental property with Christmas decorations could cost you your deposit.

‘As a nation we love Christmas and it seems as if the tree goes up earlier every year, but it’s important to remember that as a tenant you still need to abide by the rules of your tenancy agreement,’ says Calum Brannan, Founder and CEO of Howsy. ‘If you don’t you could be liable for additional costs to return the property to its original state.’

Here are some of the things you can do to avoid your deposit getting hit when decking the halls of your rental property.

Decorating a rental property with Christmas decorations

1. Hang decorations from curtain rails and bannisters

You might think there is no harm in popping a few Christmas cards up with Blu-tac or washi tape but think again. Most tenancy won’t allow you to hang anything from the walls even with Blu-tac or tape.

Instead, hang decorations from curtain rails, bannister or other furniture. Use some thread to attach the decorations so that you can easily cut them loose after the festive season.

2. Opt for an artificial tree

If you live in a rental property it is safer to opt for a reasonably sized artificial Christmas tree. It will be easier to put up without risking any scratches on the walls or floors. They are also easier to clean up after come January.

3. Make a statement with lights

Lights are an ideal way to give your rental property a festive feel without leaving a mark. Just be careful to turn them off at night and not to overload plug sockets with multiple sets of fairy lights.

‘It might seem a bit Scrooge-like to be so hard on hanging decorations but there’s a good reason for it,’ says Calum Brannan. ‘When we’re tearing down decorations with a sore head on the first of January the last thing we’re thinking is about protecting the walls or ceilings, especially if we are moving on to a new property as is often the case with tenants following Christmas.’

Will you be following these tips when decorating a rental property this year?