Christmas hallway decorating ideas to impress your guests

A good first impression is key in all things and your hall is no exception, promising a taste of the Christmas cheer to come

Welcome the magic of Christmas into your entrance hall with these Christmas hallway decorating ideas. With guests popping in and out during the festive season, ensure you bring decorative flair to your hallway for a proper yuletide welcome.

These decorative hallway solutions will make you feel festive the moment you step through the front door.

1. Style up a cosy nook

Take inspiration from wintry woodlands and country copses this season. Cosy up a window seat with twinkling lights, colourful cushions and snug throws with forest elements to emulate the views beyond. With a nod to a more refined Nordic style, this look blends neat furnishings with painted and light-toned woods, wicker and woven textures.

2. Go for gold

Don’t be afraid of a little bling! From soft, aged tones to brassy and rich bronze shades, gold adds warmth and elegance. It’s a no-brainer at Christmas, but gold can be used as an accent colour all year round to lift and finish a simple room scheme

3. Enter in style

Keep colourful throws in a simple metal unit under a display of coats, scarves and bags. Beat winter chills with a woven blanket used as a door curtain and add texture with rustic baskets. Bring in a few Christmas touches, such as baubles hung from a peg rail, tealights and candles, mistletoe and sprigs of spruce for festive fragrance.

4. Light it up

Make a Christmas display on a hallway console table to add some festive cheer to your entrance. Twinkling lights and Christmas go hand-in-hand, so try to add a bit of sparkling illumination to your hall. Create a warm and opulent atmosphere with scented orange and cinnamon candles set alight inside burnished and bronzed lanterns. If you don’t fancy a whole string of fairy lights, place a few battery-operated tealights in glass jars and pop them on a hallway shelf.

5. Decorate with wreathes and garlands

Greet guests with a sparkly scene. Put on a wonderful wintery welcome in a hallway with snow-frosted wreaths, garlands and mini trees. Go for a cool, contemporary look. Choose decorations in icy shades of grey and steel, with a hint of Scandi style. Arrange frosted sprigs all along a console table, keep the look fresh and green, and spruce up decorations made from natural materials.

6. Break the rules

Subvert traditional Christmas schemes and give your festive decorations an alternative edge with pure punk attitude. Greet your guests with sweets and treats, served in seditious style. Start with a console table dressed in playful pieces and anarchic red linen. Channel an edgier look with mannequins, oversized currency, bondage tartan and neon lights.

7. Adorn a doorway with foliage

Line your hallway door with aromatic evergreens, such as eucalyptus, which make wonderful garlands as they release their scent when brushed past. Use delicate herb wreaths, hung as window decorations to add further delicate fragrance. And why not throw some fairy lights into the mix to add an extra bit of Christmas sparkle?

8. Work with a winter palette

Take a palette of icy whites, forest greens and woodland browns, add cosy Nordic accents and a sprinkling of Narnia for a bewitching festive scene to greet your guests come Christmas Day. Create a pretty display by bunching a set of fairy lights into an elegant glass cloche. Add colour with a lush stair garland to provide a warm welcome and fill the space with a gorgeous woody scent.

9. Create advent bunting

Craft a pocket Advent calendar and hang it from peg rails. The joy of Christmas is as much about the anticipation as the celebration itself. This is an original twist on the traditional Advent calendar. A deep green panelled wall is the perfect backdrop for a bijou buttoned chair, where you can grab a little peace and quiet. Give a country hall a very modern twist with charcoal paint and gather the season’s deep winter palette of pine green, holly red and winter white to set the scene.

10. Turn furniture into a feature

Make a spectacular first impression with a fun light feature. Tie neon lights round furnishings to create an alternative Christmas tree – crowned with an offbeat topper. Throw out the tinsel and punk up your Christmas with riotous reds, smoky greens and a punch of neon. Position presents around the base in equally cheery colours to finish.

11. Dare to be different

Kick out the old and ring in the new with an alternative Christmas display. This punk salute to a trad display will surely set pulses racing. Punctuate your scheme with bold accessories in a standout colour scheme. Think unashamedly loud and proud additions, such as a two-fingered jewellery holder, realistic heart with slogan and a decidedly different bondage-inspired reindeer light.

12. Mix foliage with metallic accents

Lace a stair garland with touches of gold sprigs, which tie in nicely with the metal leaf chandelier to make a striking entrance. Opt for a eucalyptus garland as a modern spin on traditional holly and ivy. Alternatively, mix things up by hanging your stair garland at the bottom of the spindles rather than along the handrail – and if you regularly mist the foliage with water it will keep it vibrant and fresh throughout the festivities.

Will you be decking your halls this Christmas?