Mini Christmas trees are taking over our Instagram feed, from the little rosemary Christmas tree to tiny snow covered versions. Marks and Spencer has joined the trend and launched a letterbox Christmas Tree.

This isn’t just any letterbox Christmas tree, this is an M&S miniature Christmas tree. The mini Christmas tree comes kitted out with everything to trim your festive fauna, which can be slipped through your letterbox.

The letterbox Christmas tree was pioneered by online florists Bloom & Wild. While we are just a little bit obsessed with their tiny letterbox trees (I currently have the Party Time tree on my kitchen table). If you don’t want to fork out over £30, the Marks and Spencer letterbox Christmas tree is a great alternative.

Marks and Spencer letterbox Christmas tree

Costing just £27, the real little Christmas tree comes with an adorable Reindeer Hessian bag for your tree to sit in.

It is kitted out with decorations in a matching red colour scheme. Including a star garland with lights, red baubles and a red bow to top it all off.

The Marks and Spencer letterbox tree has been causing a stir on Instagram. When the brand posted a shot of the adorable festive fern it clocked up 6,181 likes and 62 comments, including:

‘How cute is this’

‘Such a great idea for a gift too’

‘Beautiful’

Buy now: Letterbox Christmas tree, £27, Marks and Spencer

Bloom & Wild letterbox Christmas tree

While a little more expensive than the M&S version, the Bloom & Wild versions are available in three designs: the Twinkle Tree, the Party Time tree and the Christmas Magic tree.

All three come complete with fairy lights, garland, baubles, a pop-up pot and tree topper.

Video Of The Week

One of our particular favourites is the Christmas Magic tree. Not only is it decked out with a Nutcracker-theme garland, baby baubles and a Christmas crown topper. It also comes with mini gold coins!

Buy now: Mini Christmas tree, from £32, Bloom & Wild

The best part about both letterbox trees is that ones the festive season is over the tiny trees can be replanted into a larger pot and kept until next Christmas.

Look after your letterbox tree and you could be decorating it for many years to come!