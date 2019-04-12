Kirstie Allsopp is a ‘massive fan’ of this super-comfy and cooling mattress topper

A comfy bed is one of the key components of getting good night’s sleep. And if you have a spring mattress or one that’s simply lost a little of its bounce, there’s always the temptation to throw it out in favour of a more up-to-date model.

But if budget doesn’t allow then a good-quality mattress topper is the next best thing. Luckily for us, Location, Location, Location presenter and all-round homeware guru Kirstie Allsopp has recently taken to Twitter to reveal the mattress topper brand she swears by to help her get a full 40 winks.

Priced from £85 Devon Duvets Wool Mattress Topper has temperature regulating and natural anti-allergy properties, as well as adding an extra layer of comfort to your existing mattress. With the promise of spring sunshine just around the corner who doesn’t want to turn down the temperature dial on their sleeping environment?

Also sold in leading department stores including John Lewis & Partners – the Devon Wool Mattress Toppers feature in their Natural Collection – the toppers also come in EU sizes, ideal for those who have this mattress size, such as those sold at leading homeware giant IKEA.

Buy now: Wool Mattress Toppers, from £85, Devon Duvets

Commenting Devon Duvets said: ‘Everything we do at Devon Duvets is done by hand and with genuine care. Our seamstresses love what they do and this shows in the quality of each product that leaves our workshops here in Devon.’

The only thing left to do now is bed down in your favourite pjs, light up the scented candle on your bedside table and get ready to head seamlessly into the land of nod.

Will you snap one up or sleep on the decision?