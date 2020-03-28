Mum makes impressive £30 DIY play kitchen – using an old kitchen unit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This DIY job is ideal on so many levels. Not only does it help parents stay busy during the difficult self-isolation period, the upcycled creation helps keep little one entertained for hours. It’s also reducing waste! Bravo to Loren Armstrong for sharing her amazing DIY play kitchen creation.

Loren from Kent, made the amazing kitchen for her daughter Olivia, two.

Play kitchens are a great way to keep kids entertain – but with the shops closed and online options proving expensive we say consider this fun DIY project?

Loren’s old kitchen unit before

‘I went to throw out an old unit but then decided it would be a waste as there wasn’t much wrong with it.’ Instead Loren tells Latest Deals, ‘ I looked on Pinterest to see what I could do with it, when I came across the kitchen idea.’

How to make a DIY play kitchen…

Loren dug through old bits and bobs in the house and used tester pots of paint. Whilst shopping for essentials at home and hardware stores – which are still allowed to be open – Loren bought pink paint from B&Q.

‘I already had the white paint, tools, glue and sandpaper,’ she adds. ‘I bought tester pots of pink paint from B&Q.’

Because it’s hard to get hold of paint right now you could use any colours you have for now, and choose to update once normality is restored.

Loren fixed the old kitchen unit onto a sheet of MDF wood, to provide the kitchen splashback.

‘I sanded the unit, and then painted and attached all the wallpaper and accessories’ she explains. ‘The oven door I sprayed with paint and used black gloss DC-fix to make the hob and glass effect on the door.’

The metro tiles have been created using free wallpaper samples – another savvy step to make the project even more affordable.

Loren explains she spent just £30 in total.

Olivia’s new play kitchen

‘The sink bowl and accessories are from IKEA. The tap was made from a p-trap from the plumbing department which I sprayed with silver paint.’

‘I’m really pleased with how it turned out and my daughter loves it!’ exclaims Loren.

Offering her top tips Loren adds, ‘My main tips would be to use Pinterest. Look round for things you have already in the house.

Going on to say, ‘Not only is it better recycling rather than buying new, but the fact that this was made instead of just from a shop is more thoughtful.’

‘I want to teach my daughter that the small things people do are much more valuable than a big expensive gift.’

A lovely sentiment, we think you’ll agree.