Take inspiration from one amazing mum who’s treated her little girls the 101 Dalmatians bedroom of dreams – using a tester paint pot and sheer decorating determination.

Victoria Robinson, from Hertfordshire, created the striking 101 Dalmatians-themed room for her two daughters, Jessica and Amber, aged three and six.

Using tester paints from Homebase Victoria painted the wall for just £2. Brilliantly creative in our eyes.

The girl’s bedroom before

The bedroom was already a vision of creative flair, with painted alpine scenes.

Victoria, who works nights in Tesco, told Latest Deals, ‘The inspiration behind this wall is my daughter Jessica as she’s dog mad and loves 101 Dalmatians.’

‘I thought I’d surprise them both by doing this,’ she says sweetly. ‘All I needed was my kids’ paintbrush and two pots of £1 black paint tester paints from Homebase. I just drew different shapes of circles to create this focus wall and I’m quite proud of the result!’.

Painting 101 Dalmatians inspired spots…

Victoria helpfully already had the white paint at home. To cover the previous painted pattern and provide a blank canvas. She then started to paint on the spots the day after.

Going on to detail ‘It took me around two hours in total,’ she adds. ‘I love doing things like this so I have a lot of patience.’

The artistic mum ends by saying, ‘I was quite dubious when the first lot of spots went on but I’m glad I finished as my girls love it. I’m very pleased with the outcome – it’s not every day you walk into a room and have Dalmatian spots everywhere!’.

This children’s bedroom makeover is ideal for now – when we have more valuable time at home.

Most households can probably admit to having a number of tester pots in the garage or shed. Any keen interiors fan will have collecting them, while painstakingly choosing the perfect shade for decorating their homes.

Most households can probably admit to having a number of tester pots in the garage or shed. Any keen interiors fan will have collecting them, while painstakingly choosing the perfect shade for decorating their homes.

Stay home and get creative folks.