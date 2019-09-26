This week sees Dobbies recycling flower pots. The leading garden centre is taking action, to help do their bit on the fight against plastic waste.

The well deserved bad press of late surrounding plastic pollution, is raising awareness of the plight. Plastic is filling our oceans and slowly destroying the planet. Making us ask ourselves, how can we do more?

This week the garden centre have introducing a new free plastic plant pot and tray return service. Making our gardening habits a little bit more eco-friendly.

Dobbies is leading the way by encouraging customers to drop off any old plastic plant pots and trays –ensuring they are recycled and don’t end up in landfill.

After a quick rinse to make them ready to recycle, customers can take all plastic pots and trays of all shapes, sizes and colours in to their local Dobbies Garden Centre.

They will be taken and correctly disposed of as long as they’re plastic and not polystyrene – and then they can be dropped off at the allocated return point based in each garden centre.

‘Our ethos goes beyond providing the best garden products, service and advice,’ says Marcus Eyles, Horticultural Director at Dobbies Garden Centres.

‘We make it our number one priority to be responsible and care for our environment. Our pot and tray return service is a huge step in the right direction on reducing the environmental impact and a sustainable approach for the future.’

Further up-cycled retailer news: See why this pom-pom Asda throw is winning high praise from customers

Let’s hope this plants the seed for change for many other retailers using plastics.

If we all do a little, it can amount to a lot. Now is the time to make the small changes that can make a big difference in the long term.