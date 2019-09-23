Anyone else feeling confused by the weather? One minute summer’s back, the next winter sets in thick and fast. Torn between feeling summery and wanting to snuggle we might just have found the perfect home accessory for right now – this pretty Asda pom-pom throw.

The pastel pink colour is light enough to make us feel spring like, the knit heavy enough to make us feel warm and cosy. It’s the perfect tran-seasonal home accessory.

And best of all it’s playing a part in helping the environment by being 100 per cent recycled. A feature customers are loving!

The Asda throw of the moment…

This is the pink pom-pom throw in the spotlight, causing a real talking point. It’s made from 100 per cent recycled polyester, excluding the pom-poms, and available in blue, grey, yellow and red.

Customers are delighted with the quality, proving it’s more than meets the eye.

The reviews so far read:

Best purchase ever!

‘I’ve been looking for a similar throw everywhere and I finally came across it in Asda. It was the perfect blush colour and very affordable. The quality is great and the perfect size too.’

So soft!

‘Bought both the cushions and the matching blanket for a change of colour in my bedroom and I was really impressed with the quality. Thick and soft and love the Pom Poms.’

So soft

‘I bought this to compliment some bedding & I wasn’t disappointed. It was the final finishing touch. Also made from recycled glass….. impressed.’

Buy now: Pink Pom pom Throw, £20, George at Asda

The budget supermarket shared it with followers on Instagram over the weekend.

The caption reading, ‘Get ready to cosy down for autumn with our super soft Pom Pom Throw 🍂 Did we mention it’s also made out of recycled plastic bottles? ♻️’.

The post amassed 1851 like s and 90 comments of adoration, such as;

One simply says, ‘😘😘😘😘❤️’.

While another alludes to the recycled aspect, ‘👏Well done Asda 👍’.

Another exclaiming, ”ohhhhhhhhh I need it in this colour’.

An all-round winner in our eyes. On-trend, on budget and on the right path for helping the cut down of plastic.

Bravo Asda, keep up the sterling good work.