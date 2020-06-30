We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A stone eco-cottage on the stunning stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way is now available to rent for a romantic retreat – think the stuff of spellbinding staycation dreams, like desert island beaches, crashing seas and starry skies.

Sienna is located in Kenmare in County Kerry on the south-west Ireland coast, and is the perfect blend of authentic stone cottage and modern luxury.

Fondly known as Kerry´s ´Little Nest´, Kenmare sits between the Ring of Kerry and Beara peninsulas on the Wild Atlantic Way. Enchanting pubs play host to a roaring culinary scene and, with easy access to the Caha Mountains, the cosmopolitan town is as much a hit with ramblers as it is foodies.

The stone-clad cottage is a passion project by the Irish-Australian owner and her British-Greek partner, who fell in love with the otherworldly scenery and warm, buzzing community.

They’ve sensitively renovated the holiday home, adding contemporary and eco-friendly features, like energy-efficient heating and a spring water feed.

Fluid living spaces are decorated in heritage colours to echo the landscape; an earthy palette of burnt sienna, milky white and bluey-greens.

Hallway

A mango wood sideboard covered in a tasselled abstract tapestry was chosen to match the shaggy cows in the adjoining fields, while huge picture windows usher nature indoors and lead to a stilted veranda.

Kitchen

A beautiful rich blue hue echoing the ocean has been used throughout, with luxury Smeg appliances adding a upscale finish.

Living room

The owner says: ‘When we visit the house we relish cosy hours snuggled around the woodburner, indulging in guilt-free Netflix binges on TV; or curling up with a novel.’

Dining room

Picture windows afford soul-stirring views over the sea, and the natural, pared-back scheme continues in the light and bright dining area.

Bedroom

Sage greens and natural elements, like rattan pendants and wooden beds, create tranquil snoozing sanctuaries.

Bathrooms

The guest bedroom has an en suite shower room while the master suite features a cast iron clawfoot bath – both sharing views across the bay.

Exterior and grounds

An emerald lawn bordered by established trees makes a sheltered spot for sunbathing, while the veranda with Canadian Spa hot tub was designed for admiring the moon rise over the sea on languid summer days.

A little red bridge crosses over a stream that runs along one side of the house, gently tumbling over rocks to create a natural water feature. There’s also a petanque pitch, for a couples’ game of boules. Beyond the realms of the fairytale garden, the renowned Ring of Kerry takes explorers on a 180km circuit past pristine beaches, glassy loughs and an ombre rainbow of craggy mountains.

‘We enjoy the majestic views from our home that fan out in all directions over meadows, mountains and the sea,’ says the owner. ‘Following the sun over the Kerry sky, or watching the moon rise over the water on our enormous deck or from behind the picture windows is time well spent.’

She continues, ‘Flanked by tall trees and foliage, the part of the bubbling stream, where the water tumbles over the rocks and falls into a small pool makes me feel like I’ve stepped into a storybook.’

“We wanted to create a home with a cosy, welcoming vibe where you can unwind as soon as you step inside. Our home is the perfect base for savouring sunny days and starry, starry nights.

Indeed, framed by craggy mountains and crashing sea, this part of the Wild Atlantic Way is the only gold tier Dark Sky Reserve in the Northern Hemisphere. Thanks to low level light pollution, on a clear night you can see the Milky Way, satellites, Space Station and, if you’re really lucky, a falling star..

Sienna can be booked from £125o per week via Unique Homestays.

If you can drag yourself away from bucolic bliss, head to the Boat House Bistro in Kenmare for fine fare. Reminiscent of Nantucket Island living with its pine trees, white walls and blue waterfront views, many relaxing hours can be spent over a chilled bottle of Chablis at this Michelin-recommended bistro and wine bar. Or try Crowleys for a traditional Irish pub and live music.