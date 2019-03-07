The 50s style Smeg fridge is one of the most recognisable kitchen appliances of all time – up there with Dualit toasters and Kitchenaid mixers. What all of these kitchen icons have in common are good looks as well as expertise.

The brand has established itself as the go-to for cheerful coloured kitchen appliances. This season the high-desirable fridge is getting a makeover, thanks to three new colourways. The new shades join an already vibrant range of 10 colours currently giving fridges the feel-good factor.

Developed to enhance any kitchen decor the new colours are Emerald Green, Ruby Red and Taupe.

New Smeg fridge colours for 2019

New Emerald Green

The Smeg FAB28 fridge looks suitably chic in new Emerald Green. A move on from the nostalgic Pastel Green the new hue is a richer green to compliment modern darker kitchens.

This understated matt shade is particularly perfeCt for a country-style kitchen.

New Ruby Red

New shade Ruby Red is unashamedly vibrant. This statement colourway is sure to stand out for all the right reasons. Red has always, and continues to be a popular accent colour for kitchens. Thanks to it’s universal appeal, from country to contemporary it’s a hit for adding an instant splash of feel-good colour.

New Taupe

New Taupe is a natural move on from the existing Cream colourway. Adding just enough colour, without overpowering this is the new shade for those who are looking to add just a hint of hue. This stylish colour is a gentle move on from the traditional stark white and shiny silver we associated with kitchen appliances.

The special edition models start from £1849. Consider it a fashionable investment, that will become a timeless classic.

The iconic, award-winning fridge benefits from a A+++ energy rating – keeping running costs low. In addition, the new designs will include recent slick updates introduced late last year. Including internal LED strip lighting, new shelving and ‘Life Plus’ 0 degree compartment.

Embracing colour, when it comes to such an integral kitchen appliance, allows you to create a kitchen aesthetic that shows personality.