The actress has used her home as a stage for her distinct interiors style...

She’s currently testing her survival mettle on hit reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! but what will a peek inside Emily Atack’s house reveal that she’s already become the Queen of Interiors before she’s had a chance to become Queen of the Jungle?

Let’s open the door and take a tour…

Bold with bedding

Victorian-era inspired floral bedding in a bold blue print? It’s a big fat yes from Inbetweener’s star Emily. We think it might be an Ikea design as Digital Editor Amy has a similar cover at home!

When one floor covering just isn’t enough…

We can just spot a hint of a sheepskin rug adoring the star’s light grey carpet. Two layers of comfort underfoot are always better than one so we’re totally with Emily on this one!

Throw in some texture

Nothing says cosy night in on the sofa quite like a throw. As Emily’s got a glass of champagne in hand we’re guessing she’s rescheduled movie night for another time.

Wonders with wood

You can never have enough wood accents in our opinion and Emily has decided to go the whole log – yep we went there – with wooden flooring and a wooden farmhouse dining set.

The Klimt Kiss print in background gives another nod to old world charm, while the crushed velvet sofa suite brings things throughly up-to-date.

Fun with foliage

Bringing the outside in is all the rage, and Emily has opted for a mix of everyday and luxe potted plants to form a unique table centrepiece.

Bathroom basics

No modern bathroom would be complete without a sleek heated towel rail – but we deffo reckon she could be bolder with her scheme. Maybe Emily could take a lead from those cool trousers!

Built-in beauties

There’s room for two thanks to these built-in wardrobes with antique-inspired panelled doors. And can we also just take a minute to appreciate the fairy lights draped around the floor-length mirror?

Mad about macrame

We wonder if Emily fashioned this macrame plant hanger in between TV takes or snapped it up on the high street? Either way it definitely adds to her bedroom’s boho vibe. And is that an Ikea MALM chest of drawers we spy in the corner? If so, it’s reassuring to know that celebs love an interiors bargain just as much as we do.

