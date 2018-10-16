Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes stunning family home – it’s got the X Factor!

We take a look behind the scenes in Marvin and Rochelle Humes' home

We’re set to see a lot more of Rochelle Humes, who today has been confirmed as Holly Willoughby’s stand-in on This Morning – while Holly fills in for Ant on I’m A Celebrity.

Already a regular on This Morning, with her own fashion segments, we’re sure Rochelle will feel right at home on the show. Speaking of homes, it’s got us thinking about her own home that she shares with husband, Marvin, and two young daughters Alaia and Valentina. FYI Candid snaps on Instagram reveal their Essex mansion is simply stunning!

Here’s what we’ve learned so far from Rochelle’s home…

1. Seasons greetings are a BIG deal

Whether it’s Halloween, Christmas or Easter, seasonal celebrations are taken seriously in this family home. Rochelle’s Halloween pumpkin displays are frightfully impressive – Emma Willis is already a big fan!

The Humes’ house looks stunning around Christmas time. A beautifully decorated tree stands proud in a bay window in the hallway. Exposed beams show the period charm of their Essex home.

An elegant French-style dining table provides a pretty spot for bonnet-making. In the background, a plush velvet sofa looks like an inviting space for some downtime. Grey walls are paired with smart painted cabinetry to create a sophisticated decor.

2. A bathroom should be ultra beautiful

We’d also absolutely adore bath times if we had this beautiful cast-iron Bateau bath!

The bathroom oozes boutique hotel charm – from the smart marble sink to the striking artwork on the walls.

3. An antique mirror creates picture-perfect selfies

The elegant interiors are accentuated in the photos by the imperfect glaze of an antique mirror. A simple display of white flowers adds further elegance to the French-inspired decor.

That ebony parquet floor is simply divine. The dark perfecty off-sets the light grey walls and white fitted furniture.

4. Curtains can make a fabulous style statement

Forget the swag and tails of the 80s. These statement curtains, complete with pelmet, have stylish ‘swagger’.

5. A happy home is a beautiful home

Earlier on This morning Holly shared the news that Rochelle will stepping in to ‘look after’ Phillip Schofield. Rochelle is a doting mum of two, so she’s have no problems taking Phillip under her wing.

Here we see Rochelle and her girls enjoying cuddles – surrounded by gorgeously plush interiors. Velvet furniture, decorative curtain tie-backs, statement silver radiators and oriental orchids all add to this glam decor.

The grand family house is furnished beautifully throughout, as seen from this cute clip.

6. Rochelle knows how to serve in style

Clearly a keen cook, Rochelle can whip up a mean dinner. Whether it’s Pad Thai or roasted cauliflower heads (not her daughter’s favourite clearly), the presentation is always Master Chef-worthy. The family eat from stunning French borque-style servingware.

This statement china is deal for adding a relaxed elegance to dining.

Rochelle, if you’re reading, we promise to bring dessert and wash up if you invite us for dinner!