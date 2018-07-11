Take a peek inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s London home

The Celebrity Masterchef winner and her beau have found the perfect recipe for relaxed living

They first met on Celebrity Masterchef, and are both known for their amazing cooking skills – but does John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s London home have all the ingredients that make up a stylish abode? This time around John, we’ll be the judge!

There’s one obvious place to start…

Kitchen

Chef John is known for his love of Asian food, and judging by the ingredients on show here, he’s making a Thai-style salad. But we’re finding the blue-painted units, matching Stoves range cooker and Lisa’s collection of vintage teapots just as mouthwatering.

Dining room

Check out their matching Instagram accounts @lisafaulknercooks and @johntorodecooks, and you’ll soon notice that this table is the central focus of their home, whatever the time of year. It’s often adorned with mismatched crockery – this traditional blue-and-white design is a particular favourite.

Bi-fold doors lead out from the sitting room to the garden, where we’re sure Aussie John loves to throw a barbie! But not today. He’s more interested in a game of scrabble.

Garden

Breakfast in the garden 🌿🌺 A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Just outside the window is a charming spot, where Lisa often enjoys breakfast. We wonder if those croissants are homemade? It’s nice to see her keeping it real with some shop-bought spread, anyhow.

It seems like cooking isn’t all John’s good at. Could we be looking at the next Alan Titchmarch?

Sitting room

Back inside now, and let’s just admire Lisa’s new sofa for a minute. We love the colour combo of navy and coral.

Schnauzer love 💕 #rorygilmore #otto A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Looks like miniature schnauzers Otto and Rory will have to make do with a seat on the Kilim-style rug.

Those flowers are gorgeous, as is the period marble fireplace with beautiful inset tiles.

Corridor

Love wafting about in my kaftan #summer A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

The rooms are tied together with a neutral palette – which happens to coordinate beautifully with Lisa’s loungewear.

Bathroom

One exception is the bathroom, which features pattern aplenty courtesy of wall-to-wall moorish tiles. Its centrepiece is this deep roll-top bath, where Lisa and John can relax after a long day slaving over a hot stove.

Looks like these two have Mastered their interiors!