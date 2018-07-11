Take a peek inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s London home

They first met on Celebrity Masterchef, and are both known for their amazing cooking skills – but does John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s London home have all the ingredients that make up a stylish abode? This time around John, we’ll be the judge!

There’s one obvious place to start…

Kitchen

Making beef salad for my girl @lisafaulknercooks #sidneytoseoul

Chef John is known for his love of Asian food, and judging by the ingredients on show here, he’s making a Thai-style salad. But we’re finding the blue-painted units, matching Stoves range cooker and Lisa’s collection of vintage teapots just as mouthwatering.

Dining room

Birthday dinner number 2 .. Japanese at home made by my wonderful @johntorodecooks 💗

Check out their matching Instagram accounts @lisafaulknercooks and @johntorodecooks, and you’ll soon notice that this table is the central focus of their home, whatever the time of year. It’s often adorned with mismatched crockery – this traditional blue-and-white design is a particular favourite.

My man @johntorodecooks playing scrabble with an aperol spritz 🌸💞

Bi-fold doors lead out from the sitting room to the garden, where we’re sure Aussie John loves to throw a barbie! But not today. He’s more interested in a game of scrabble.

Garden

Breakfast in the garden 🌿🌺

Just outside the window is a charming spot, where Lisa often enjoys breakfast. We wonder if those croissants are homemade? It’s nice to see her keeping it real with some shop-bought spread, anyhow.

It seems like cooking isn’t all John’s good at. Could we be looking at the next Alan Titchmarch?

Sitting room

Love our sofa @loungininteriors can't wait to try the pink cushion too 💖💕💙

Back inside now, and let’s just admire Lisa’s new sofa for a minute. We love the colour combo of navy and coral.

Schnauzer love 💕 #rorygilmore #otto

Looks like miniature schnauzers Otto and Rory will have to make do with a seat on the Kilim-style rug.

The luckiest girl in the world .. thank you @johntorodecooks I ❤️ you xxxx

Those flowers are gorgeous, as is the period marble fireplace with beautiful inset tiles.

Corridor

Love wafting about in my kaftan #summer

The rooms are tied together with a neutral palette – which happens to coordinate beautifully with Lisa’s loungewear.

Bathroom

One exception is the bathroom, which features pattern aplenty courtesy of wall-to-wall moorish tiles. Its centrepiece is this deep roll-top bath, where Lisa and John can relax after a long day slaving over a hot stove.

Looks like these two have Mastered their interiors!

