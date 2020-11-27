We’ve all been there – you spot a lovely print in shop, buy it, take it home, and that’s it. It joins the pile of other prints patiently waiting for the day you finally set about creating that gallery wall you’ve always dreamed of. Except that creating the perfect gallery wall suddenly seems a lot harder than you first thought. But not any longer!
As more brands cotton on to the fact we struggle to choose frames and arrange them on the wall, they’ve come up with a clever solution. Ready-to-buy sets of frames in various sizes that go together perfectly and come complete with a template to follow when hanging them.
With the frames and the layout all sorted, that means all you need to do is pick the style you like, pop your prints into the frames and choose your perfect display area. Above the sofa or bed is always a winner if you’re not sure where’s best. And if you’re after an even bigger gallery wall display, you could buy multiple sets and hang them all together across a larger area such as a hallway or up the stairs.
These frame sets tick all the boxes in terms of style, with options to add your own art, or buy the art with the frames…
Large gallery wall set: Was £260, Now £208, The White Company
The 1o frames come with two printed templates and a set of guidelines. To make hanging the frames even easier, each frame is numbered with a sticker (on the reverse) that matches up to the template.
Enter MAGICAL20 at checkout for 20% off.
Kupari set of 5 copper frames: Was £80, Now £70, Habitat
This set of 5 copper metal picture frames lets you turn favourite artworks and images in different sizes into a single display. The frames are slender with a clear glass front.
Modern and bold gallery wall art: Was £200, Now £150, Abstract House
This set really does everything for you, and includes the frames and artwork in one package. This collection is perfect for contemporary homes.
Grab 25% off with code BFSALE25.
Gallery Perfect photo frames, set of 7: Was £60, Now £48, John Lewis
Add warmth with these natural wood frames, which come in a set of 7 together with two hanging templates, plus a mount and ready-to-use optional art for each frame.
Lindale picture frame set: Was £139.99, Now £78.82, Wayfair
The distressed finish of these grey frames, together with the silk ribbon detailing make them perfect for creating a rustic look. They come in a set of five, with a smart grid-style layout. Largest frame measures
So now it’s time to get those precious family photos off your smartphone. All you need to do is get them printed, then pop them into the frames, follow the template and you’re done!