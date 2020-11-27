We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve all been there – you spot a lovely print in shop, buy it, take it home, and that’s it. It joins the pile of other prints patiently waiting for the day you finally set about creating that gallery wall you’ve always dreamed of. Except that creating the perfect gallery wall suddenly seems a lot harder than you first thought. But not any longer!

As more brands cotton on to the fact we struggle to choose frames and arrange them on the wall, they’ve come up with a clever solution. Ready-to-buy sets of frames in various sizes that go together perfectly and come complete with a template to follow when hanging them.

With the frames and the layout all sorted, that means all you need to do is pick the style you like, pop your prints into the frames and choose your perfect display area. Above the sofa or bed is always a winner if you’re not sure where’s best. And if you’re after an even bigger gallery wall display, you could buy multiple sets and hang them all together across a larger area such as a hallway or up the stairs.

These frame sets tick all the boxes in terms of style, with options to add your own art, or buy the art with the frames…

So now it’s time to get those precious family photos off your smartphone. All you need to do is get them printed, then pop them into the frames, follow the template and you’re done!