Take a look around this stunning period country home in Guildford – on the market for a cool £5.9million

This impressive eight-bed, five-bath, five-reception country house dates back to the 17th Century and sits in 16 acres of expertly manicured grounds.

The main portion of the house was built around 1908 in the style of Sir Edwin Lutyens, one of England’s foremost architects known for his creative reimagining of classic architectural styles. Despite being within easy reach of both Guildford and Woking Gooserye enjoys a tranquil rural location on the edge of Worplesdon village and the edge of Whitmoor Common.

Exterior

Pitched roofs at different heights, red brick and mock-Tudor cladding are classic examples of Edwardian style.

Living Room

Imposing oak beams and a working fireplace give this living room an enclosed and cosy feel. Meanwhile double aspect windows help to bathe this room with some much needed natural light.

Kitchen

The above is one of three kitchens in the property – the other two are located at an interconnected property called Pond, which has been converted into two flats. It’s wood all the way in this eat-in space which features integrated appliances and almost full length windows for a spot of washing up with views out to the pretty country garden.

Bedroom

A four-poster bed and candelabra-style ceiling light give this room a regal feel. We’re also in love with antique dressing table in the window recess and that intricately carved end-of-bed wooden chest.

Corridor

A series of domed arches give this long corridor a feeling of grandness. Framed images adorning the walls also give it a gallery-feel.

Pool

Whoever ends up buying this unique property will no doubt love taking a dip in this impressive 17m indoor swimming pool which also comes complete with a hot tub and changing facilities. The space is accessed via a well appointed boot and utility room, ideal for cleaning up after a day of walking in wellies.

Gooserye is on the market with Savills for £5.9 million.

