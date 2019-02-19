Take a tour of this incredibly impressive Harbour front house in Poole

This is one waterfront property 'shore' to give you house envy!

Welcome to Harbour Front House, a five bedroom property nestled on the riverbanks of Poole, a stones throw from the illustrious Sandbanks.

The beautifully presented house offers a south westerly position, providing sensational views across Parkstone marina, the Sandbanks peninsula and the entrance to Poole Harbour.

As if the panoramic views of the harbour weren’t enough to sell this property, wait until you see the space inside…

Harbour Front House

From the front, although still impressive, the property doesn’t reveal the real extent of its prime location.

The entrance

Wow! That’s presumably the first thing every guest says when entering this house. The sheer scale of the entrance is grand, add to that the double cascading staircases with the overlooking floor above.

Then there’s the view directly through the center of the house, out towards the harbour. As far as first impressions go – they don’t come much more impressive than this surely?!

The kitchen

This generous kitchen is the definition of coastal chic! The blue colour scheme echos the watery blues of the harbour, while the rounded walnut cabinetry feels like that of a luxury yacht.

The circular window seat and bar stools, at the counter, provide ample seating to make this the social hub of the house.

The living room

The blue decor continues in the living room, beautifully paired with neutrals decorated with elegant damask patterns.

The master bedroom

This room is an interior designers dream. From matching wall lights, traditional wallpaper, over-sized headboard and full tags and tails style curtains – this room is thoroughly put together.

Two walls are lined with bespoke wardrobe space to create a dreamy dressing room.

Complete with harbour views and plenty of natural light this dressing table is the perfect place to get ready.

The exterior

The beautifully landscaped gardens boast a sun terrace and a generous expanse of lawn, which lead down to the water’s edge with jetty and slipway.

The elevated decking area is the perfect spot for alfresco entertaining. It’s the ideal spot to sit and watch the world sail by.

The magnificent family home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £5.5million.

Which design aspect do you admire most in this impressive house?