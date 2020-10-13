We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hello there Great British Bake Off fans. If you’re watching the exploits of our intrepid bakers right now, and wondering how you could raise your culinary level to impress the likes of Pru Leith, Paul Hollywood – and of course Noel and Matt – we might have found just the kit amongst the Amazon Prime Day wares.

Check out these rather amazing GBBO-inspired deals that any budding baker would love in their pantry.

Great British Bake Off buys

1. KitchenAid 5KSM45BAQ Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky : was £579, now £349.99



Usually a budget-busting £579, it’s hard to ignore this whopping 40% saving on KitchenAid’s classic yet infinitely cool stand mixer. It’s made from sturdy die-cast zinc, has a 4.3ltr stainless steel bowl and 10 different speeds. Well worth £349.99 when you think of all the tasty treats you’ll be whipping up for the family (or just yourself!) for years to come.

2. InnoGear Cake Turntable 28 cm, Cake Decorating Supplies: was £13.99, now £11.19, Amazon



Bake Off contestants may make it look easy, but we all know that in reality, icing a cake is blooming’ tricky. Just search #cakefails if you don’t believe us. Getting the right kit can be the difference between an iced dream and a melted mess. So it’s worth investing in this kit, which includes a turntable so you can ice your sponge slowly and steadily, nozzles for piping, spatulas for even spreading and 50 (yes FIFTY) pastry bags…

This very gadget was seen during Bread Week on Bake Off, and led to one contestant receiving the famed Hollywood handshake. If you are craving that crisp pizzeria base, or a guaranteed crunchy bread crust, this pizza stone promises to deliver. Invest today, and you can take it home for less than £20. It can be used on top of a BBQ or in the oven, for bakes to wow even Paul.

4. Joseph Joseph Nest Chopping Boards, Opal, Set of 3 was £25, now £17.49



Think clever and ergonomic kitchenware and the name Joseph Joseph automatically springs to mind. We’re particularly fans of the brand’s colour-coded chopping boards, which are great for avid bakers. Use one for meat (for pies), one for fruit while making compote, and other for slicing your freshly baked loaves.

5. Kenwood FDM302SS Multipro Food Processor, was £109.99, now £79.99



Don’t tell Mary Berry we said so, but a food processor is pretty good at whipping up a bread dough or a cake mix at speed. And it can prove more versatile than the albeit gorgeous stand mixer we’ve suggested above. This compact 800W model comes complete with a thermo-resist glass blender, reversible Slicing and grating discs for all your quick meal prep tasks. And additional dough hook and whisk.

Right, we’re off to see who got made Star Baker…