I'm suffering serious kitchen appliance envy over Ooni's new standmixer that sold out in 4 hours, but it's finally back in stock

You can spot an Ooni pizza oven from a mile off, with the brand's signature sleek lines and minimalist designs. Now, you can get that look (and emphasis on helpful features) in your kitchen too, with the launch of the Halo Pro Spiral mixer.

Last week, the first batch of Halo Pro Spirals sold out in under 4 hours and became the brand's most successful product to date. As a result, I've got serious kitchen appliance envy over everyone who has already secured one. That's why it's lucky that it's now been restocked – here's everything we know about it.

Announced earlier this year, as we previewed in our first look at the new Ooni mixer, this is not your standard iteration of the best stand mixers. No, instead, it's kitted out specifically for (you guessed it) pizza dough and bread-making, with enough space for the dough of 20 pizzas at a time and a breaker bar to help with 'developing stronger gluten networks'.

Ooni Halo Pro Mixer restock

If you (understandably) weren't quick enough to secure the Halo Pro the first time around, then the good news is the mixer is back in stock via Ooni for £699.00 in Charcoal Grey and Polar White.

If you're wondering why you'd spend hundreds of pounds on this mixer at all, then we've got the answer to that too. Ideal Home's Deputy Print Editor Ginevra got an exclusive demo of the brand's new mixer, including a look at how the breaker bar mechanism works for making bread.

Trying out the Ooni Spiral Pro mixer in person. (Image credit: Future)

After seeing the mixer close up, including its innovative LED control panel, she was sold on its design highlights.

'First impressions, this is a really sturdy, modern piece of kit,' says Gin. 'The soft curved edges stop it from looking too blocky and the digital display together with the super smooth dial makes it really easy to adjust the speed.'

It's a far cry from clunky stand mixers with only one speed mechanism. But how it looks is just one of its standout features.

(Image credit: Future)

Ginevra has also been testing this mixer for an in-depth review. And it's so far, so good with the specialist adjustments made to this machine for baking.

'Features that I particularly love include the splash screen which has a half moon opening which is much bigger than screens on other mixers,' Gin says. 'Plus the addition of an internal light, so you can see exactly how your dough or batter are mixing, is such a simple yet very welcome addition.'

As a frequent dough maker in order to test the best pizza ovens, the feature that I'm most excited about is the dough breaker bar, which prevents your mix from limply and pointlessly twirling its way up the dough hook. This clip of it in action shows how effective it is.

For pro at-home bakers then, it's easy to see why this mixer could be a real gamechanger. Could you see yourself investing in a stand mixer like this?