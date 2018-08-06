This is how Instagram makes us feel about our homes

You can probably guess, it's not good

We’re all aware that social media platforms have a considerable effect on us. From ‘FOMO’ to holiday envy, it’s clear that Instagram isn’t always a feel-good kind of place. But new research has found that it impacts how we feel about our homes, too.

What do you think? Is your home Instagram-worthy?

Indeed, more than half of Instagram users link their dissatisfaction with their homes to social media, according to a survey commissioned by window and door brand Origin. There’s even a name for this mindset: Chartered Psychologist, Dr David Lewis describes it as ‘Home Dysmorphic Disorder’ (HDD).

This ‘disorder’ is characterised by someone having an unrealistic idea of what their home should look like. Worrying what flaws may be noticeable to others and being self-conscious of their homes when with visitors are also issues. Plus feeling pressure to maintain a certain appearance in one’s home. Truthfully though, most people can probably relate to at lease one of these things.

Instagram is a great source of interiors inspiration, and often those images with thousands of ‘likes’ will feature the lobby of a top hotel, or the living room of someone with a spectacular home (and spectacular budget). It’s no surprise that of 1,500 UK adults polled, only 29 per cent felt completely satisfied with the appearance of their current home.

Do age or geography affect the results?

It’s perhaps unsurprising that 25-34 year olds feel unhappiest with their homes. How many 25 year olds are living in the house of their dreams? 83 per cent of those displeased with their homes admit to feeling that way after looking more aspirational interiors on Instagram.

It seems that geography plays into this too, with Scottish homeowners apparently feeling the most pressure to improve their flat or house. A sizeable 70 per cent admitted to feeling negative about their homes post Instagram scroll.

Dr Lewis explains: ‘Our home is our shop window to the world. An outward and visible display of the way we want others to see and judge us. This is challenged when we are exposed, especially through social media such as Instagram, to the choices of others.’

‘The more comparisons we are able to make with the ways others present themselves to the world, the greater the dissatisfaction we may feel with our own surroundings. The more individuals worry about what friends, neighbours, and colleagues think of them, and this is more likely to be a concern for younger than older people, the greater their dissatisfaction.’

Does Instagram make us spend more on our homes?

Clearly the social platform is also a good money spinner, as UK residents spend an average of £411 on their homes after getting that burst of Instapiration (men were found to splash more than women).

We think that if Instagram encourages people to keep their homes tidier, it’s probably a good thing. But if it’s stopping you from inviting friends around, perhaps it’s time to seriously self-regulate that scrolling time.