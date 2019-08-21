While we’re not ready to let go of Summer, we’re excited about the new season’s interiors collections.

To celebrate the new collections IKEA have highlighted key trends to watch in the coming months.

One such trend, set to be big on the interiors’ scene, embraced by IKEA is ‘Jewel Shades’. Filled with rich intense shades and sumptuous fabric choices, this trend is the perfect choice for creating a cosy home.

IKEA ‘Jewel Shades’ trend

Filled with deep yet vibrant tones, that add a touch of opulence to any living space, the Jewel Shades colour trend is set to make a bold statement this season.

A rich and sophisticated palette of ruby red, sapphire blue, emerald green and amethyst purple forms the basis of this brooding seasonal trend.

‘The luxe tones found within the Jewel Shades trend are truly designed to dazzle – creating a dramatic yet equally comforting mood in the home,’ says Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader at IKEA UK & Ireland.

‘Create a beautiful and eye-catching setting by being brave with colour. And experiment with different fabrics and finishes to get the look you desire.’

Dark Red Billy Bookcase

To seamlessly fit in with the new Jewel Shades trend the iconic Billy bookcase has been given a splash of red. The new ruby red shade gives a new seasonal refresh to a classic furniture staple. Billy was previously only available in Black, White and Oak Veneer.

It’s estimated that every five seconds a Billy bookcase is sold somewhere in the world! In the last five years, the store have sold nearly 4.6 million Billy bookcases in the UK only. This desirable new jewel shade is sure to add to those numbers.

Buy now: Billy Bookcase in Dark Red, £129, IKEA

More fun facts: 15 interesting and fun facts you didn’t know about IKEA

This plush Grevie two seater sofa looks dreamy in the Velvet Blue finish. Choosing statement furniture in bold jewel shades and tactile fabrics can create a luxurious look, perfect for getting cosy yet chic decor for hibernating during the winter months.

Buy now: Grevie 2-seater Sofa in Velvet Blue, £750, IKEA

Video Of The Week

‘Textiles play a huge part in creating a feeling of decadence with this trend, ‘ explains Clotilde. ‘Whether you decide on opulent velvet or sumptuous satin, the look and feel of your furnishings will enhance the overall richness of your space’.

‘Although the focus of this trend is centred around colour, don’t be afraid to add some prints into the mix.’

What else is new? IKEA has created the cheapest Sonos speakers ever – and they’ve got some VERY cool features

Will your home be embracing jewel tones this autumn/winter?