IKEA has drenched its BILLY bookcase in this year’s ‘it’ colour - but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one
I'm obsessed with this gorgeous limited-edition colourway
IKEA has given its iconic BILLY bookcase a gorgeous new design, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one, as it is a limited edition piece.
The BILLY bookcase collection is one of IKEA’s most well-known and beloved designs, largely down to the fact that BILLY bookcase hacks can easily make them look like a high-end piece, masking the IKEA affordable price tag.
Now receiving an on-trend update, featuring a vibrant green colourway and glass doors, this new design is a dopamine hit at an affordable price tag.
Last year, the BILLY bookcase was given a sleek, limited-edition navy update, and this time the palette has turned green. Green has been a huge paint trend for a few years now, and while this year, we’ve focused on softer greens such as matcha and pistachio, I applaud IKEA’s bold choice.
IKEA’s bright, warm-toned trending shade of green is bold and a little in your face. In other words, if you’re looking to make a statement, this is the BILLY bookcase for you. While playful and fun, the beauty of green shades is that they always work well with neutrals, making this bookcase a great way of introducing colour to a space.
The design follows the classic BIILY shape, and with glass doors, you can display your books or trinkets without fear of them gathering much dust. The shelves are also adjustable, so you can customise your BILLY as you please.
This fresh shade of green adds a playful twist to the iconic BILLY bookcase.
The green BILLY Bookcase with glass doors is 80x30x202cm, featuring two opening doors for £165. While BILLY cases start at £25, I’d still say this is an affordable price, especially as a standard BILLY wth glass doors is £150.
The green BILLY bookcase would make a great fit for any playroom ideas, due to it’s joyful looking hue. However, this doesn’t mean it wouldn’t work in more mature spaces. Fearne Cotton’s pistachio shelves are a great example of green shelving being used to add a pop of colour to a living room, without overwhelming it.
Similarly, this green hue could work well with pastel pinks (as Fearne demonstrates), as well as soft cream, earthy browns and other shades of green.
IKEA has warned these shelves won’t be on sale for long, so if you want to get your hands on the limited-edition green BILLY bookcase, I’d recommend picking one up now - else you might be left green with envy.
Green BILLY alternatives
If you’ve missed out on the IKEA green BILLY, here are some more green shelving units to choose from.
This muted shade of green is great if you're looking for a more subtle look. The scalloped edge adds some on trend texture to the bookcase.
This sage green bookshelf is beautiful to look at. It's mismatched shelves make a great talking point.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
