Lots of us are opting for larger, open-plan kitchens as our homes become more multifunctional. And if it’s good enough for Olympic gold-winning athlete Kelly Holmes, it’s good enough for us.

Ahead of her turn on the Great British Bake off Stand up to Cancer special, we step inside the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner’s stunning kitchen.

Kelly’s kitchen renovation took five months and meant knocking down three walls, a chimney and totally reconfiguring the space to make it bigger and more functional.

‘I’m in it all the time – it’s the main room of the house,’ Dame Kelly says. ‘It’s so much better being completely open plan. During lockdown 1, this kitchen was used as my office, studio, gym and lounge.’

Kelly Holmes Kitchen