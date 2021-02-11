Lots of us are opting for larger, open-plan kitchens as our homes become more multifunctional. And if it’s good enough for Olympic gold-winning athlete Kelly Holmes, it’s good enough for us.
Ahead of her turn on the Great British Bake off Stand up to Cancer special, we step inside the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner’s stunning kitchen.
Related: Open-plan kitchen design ideas to make your space the heart of the home
Kelly’s kitchen renovation took five months and meant knocking down three walls, a chimney and totally reconfiguring the space to make it bigger and more functional.
‘I’m in it all the time – it’s the main room of the house,’ Dame Kelly says. ‘It’s so much better being completely open plan. During lockdown 1, this kitchen was used as my office, studio, gym and lounge.’
Kelly Holmes Kitchen
Fitted with bespoke furniture from Burlanes, the kitchen was designed to complement the traditional styling of her period home.
‘I live in a 5-bedroom detached house in the Kent countryside. For my new kitchen, I wanted a classic look with a modern twist. I love the result! It’s very spacious and light,’ Kelly explains.
The bright and airy space is achieved by the floor-length windows leading out onto the garden as well as different lighting options that zone the kitchen and dining space. The choice to paint the ceiling white also adds to that modern, spacious feel and mirrors the white of the countertops.
The double Olympic champion opted for navy blue, shaker style cupboards with gold hardware, and integrated appliances from Caple, including a fridge, freezer and dishwasher. Having those white goods tucked away behind cupboard doors really helps create an impressive space that’s practical but stylish. There’s also plenty of surface space for cooking, an induction hob that’s easy to clean and two sinks.
The additional seating at the island’s breakfast bar makes it a really sociable space. ‘I can’t wait to entertain family and friends when the current restrictions are lifted. I have a big family and lots of lovely friends. So, I will definitely entertain more once we’re allowed to do so,’ she confirms.
We’re particularly envious of her bank of ovens and glass-fronted wine cabinet from Caple.
Related: Small kitchen ideas – to turn your compact room into a smart, super-organised space
The new kitchen was absolutely worth the disruption of walls and chimneys being knocked down – we’re feeling seriously inspired.