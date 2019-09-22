Do you scroll through the likes of Instagram and Pinterest feeling an overwhelming buzz to transform rooms in your home? Flick Buswell did exactly that, and the results are her dreamy blue bedroom makeover.

Flick, who incidentally works in a DIY store, sought out chic bedroom inspiration on social media and soon decided to have a go at transforming her room herself.

And she’s done a fabulous job of taking the room from dreary to dreamy – all with an impressive budget.

Charmingly Flick, single mum to a little boy adds, ‘It took me several months to complete, as I had to save bit by bit and taking a little bit out of my wages each month,’.

Take a look for blue bedroom inspiration…

Bedroom makeover before

‘I came up with the idea after scrolling through Pinterest and Instagram,’ explains Flick. ‘I already had the grey and blush idea in my mind but wanted to do something different, so I chose to add a deep blue – after seeing a couple of rooms which had included the blue.’

While Flick wanted to keep costs down on accessories, she was willing to outlay a bit more cost for the carpet.

‘My most expensive spend was my carpet,’ she explains. ‘It cost near to £300 with underlay and fitting.’

Despite this the whole room still came in on a budget of around £500. Largely thanks to Flick finding gems in all our favourite bargains homeware stores.

Flick’s bedroom makeover after

‘If you’re on a budget, shop around. You’ll probably find deals elsewhere and if you see something in the sale, grab it there and then! My lamps are my third choice after too much umming and ahhing on the first two that I saw.’

Flick is over the moon with how her dream room has turned out.

‘Now it’s done I love it,’ she exclaims. ‘It’s not perfect – there are little bits that aren’t 100 per cent straight, but that’s from using a drill for the first time. I’ve changed wardrobe door handles, taught myself how to hang shelves, and just let my imagination take over. At the end of a long day I’m happy that this is my room I can escape to!’

Her glam navy curtains, cushions and bedding she found on from Amazon. Her mirror, bedside lamps and lanterns are from The Range. The fashionable blush chair from eBay and her prints from Etsy.

She also bought accessories from ASDA and B&Q.

Flick was keen to add interest to the head of the bed, given she doesn’t have a headboard. ‘I decided to use prints and frames to give the illusion of where the headboard would be, and lots of pillows to soften the look,’ she explains.

‘I decided to add empty frames to either side of the bed and attach wall vases and artificial flowers to create 3D look, and do something outside of the box.’ The quirky wall displays cost around £20 to make, using places affordable shops such as Amazon and The Range.

‘Flick’s room transformation just proves how far some pretty accessories and a new colour palette can go to improving the look of your home – and it’s value.’ says Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals where the makeover was first shared.

If you have a room makeover we’d love you to share it with at ‘Ideal Home Room Clinic‘ Facebook group.

We love nothing more than a good budget makeover ; )