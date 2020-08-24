We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking to whip up your own gourmet cuisine at home you don’t need to shell out a fortune on expensive gadgets. In fact, Jason Atherton, the Head Chef and Social Eating House in London has revealed his cooking must-have will cost you just £20

When it comes to whipping up incredible gourmet cuisine the Michelin-starred chef told Femail that a Japanese mandolin is a cooking essential. Whether you are slicing a salad or cooking a delectable dish, it is a must-have for nailing those extra thin slices.

‘A good knife is your best friend in the kitchen – I prefer my Florentine’s cook knife,’ he explained. ‘But for extra thin-slicing, you need a Japanese mandolin.

‘Get wafer-thin potatoes for dauphinoise or boulangère. It’s great for salads and makes light work of slicing.’

Japanese mandoline

A Japanese mandolin is also known as a vegetable slicer and you can pick one up for as little as £20 in most cookware shops. However, they can vary hugely in price depending on the quality of the blade, with some costing as much as £70.

They work just like a cheese grater, except they only have one blade. All you need to do is push the item against the blade in a downward direction.

If you are looking to add a mandoline to your cooking kit, we’re fans of this little black number from John Lewis & Partners. Priced at £20 the mandoline is a versatile gadget for julienning fruit and vegetables, or slicing cucumber and fennel for salads.

Buy now: Mandoline, £20, John Lewis & Partners

The mandoline has a curved shape and a stainless steel blade to make slicing seamless. You can also alter the size of the slices using the knob at the size.

Always using the mandoline on a dry, flat surface and hold the handle securely. And make sure you use the plastic guard to protect your fingers when slicing.

If you are looking for a smaller handheld mandoline, this OXO mandoline slicer is also a great option. Plus it only costs £15.99.

Will you be getting your cooking up to restaurant standard with a Japanese Mandoline?