We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Thought you wouldn’t need a suitcase this summer? Think again. There’s a quirky new design in town that is being toted as the suitcase of the summer. It’s this super smart, carry and cook-on-the-go suitcase BBQ.

This versatile small suitcase design is actually a brilliant charcoal grill – the ideal way to grill your food wherever you are this summer. Perfect for all your staycation adventures.

Suitcase BBQ

Retaining the slimline aesthetic of a classic briefcase, the epitome of 80s office chic, but instead of being used to carry Motorola phones, a Filofax and ballpoint pens this new design features a cooking grill.

It’s the portable charcoal grill that you can pack up and take anywhere. Made with high grade stainless steel, the design is available in the original steel finish and additionally vibrant red and refreshing green colour options.

You simply carry to your chosen destination, unfold and follow the simple instructions and you’ll be cooking in no time! The Kikkerland design features a convenient mess-free ash catcher, to save any mess being left behind. It locks and closes securely for easy and safe transportation. Ideal for packing up for camping trips and staycations this summer.

Buy now: Folding Portable BBQ Grill Suitcase, £85, Beaumonde

Whether putting another shrimp on the barbie or grilling meat-free burgers to perfection this clever grill is totally equipped. Grill anywhere and anytime you fancy!

The compact grill accommodates all your cooking needs, as that of a small disposable BBQ. And the beauty is that there’s no throwaway element to this design, which means less mess left behind when we leave our leisure spots. You simply clean up the grill as you would a standard BBQ.

‘Help save the planet with this Folding Portable BBQ Grill Suitcase which is designed to be compact and easy to transport to the beach, picnic or event’ is written on the Beaumonde website.

This clever cooking accessory is all we need for summer staycations.