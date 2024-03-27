Today's top John Lewis deals – the best offers on furniture, lighting, appliances, and more
Our edit of today's best John Lewis deals – save up to 50% on Shark, KitchenAid, Meaco, Sage, and more
Looking for the best John Lewis deals? We've got you covered. John Lewis is one of the biggest (and best) retailers in the UK, and this department store regularly offers big discounts. Luckily for you, we've rounded up today's top John Lewis offerss so you don't miss out.
As a one-stop shop for everything a homeowner needs, John Lewis offers everything from the best sofas to the best vacuum cleaners and the best stand mixers. From big-name designer brands to its own ANYDAY lines, the retailer also offers products to suit every style and budget.
But with so many products to choose from, shopping at John Lewis can be overwhelming... and expensive. By the time you've added all of your homeware needs to your basket, you've spent much more than you anticipated. That's where these deals and discounts can really sweeten the deal.
We've prioritised these John Lewis deals based on our own tried-and-tested product experience, focusing on furniture, appliances, electricals, and homeware we've recently reviewed from iconic brands such as Shark, Sage, KitchenAid, and more. So, read on to snap up the best John Lewis deals.
John Lewis deals March 2024
Below, you'll find the ultimate guide on today's biggest John Lewis deals, including the Ideal Home team's top picks and how to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck.
Today's biggest John Lewis offers
- John Lewis appliance deals: top deals on air fryers, dehumidifiers, and heaters
- John Lewis bedding deals: grab discounts on mattresses, duvet sets, pillows, and more
- John Lewis garden deals: offers on garden furniture, garden essentials, and pizza ovens
- John Lewis lighting deals: bargain prices on ceiling lights, wall lights, and table lamps
- John Lewis sofa deals: prices slashed on the retailer's best-selling sofas and sofa beds
Today's best John Lewis deals
John Lewis is one of the best places to buy bedding. And with almost 3,000 reviews, this best-selling bedding set has wowed customers with its quality and array of colourways. In fact, there are 18 colourways to choose from - including deep plaster, storm blue, and ochre.
KitchenAid is a legend in the stand mixer game, and this mixer will no doubt make a stylish AND practical addition to your kitchen countertops. It also comes with five culinary tools as standard, but don't worry if you don't like the almond colour. You can also buy it in red, black, pistachio, or pink.
Dubbed the 'best overall' in our best sofa guide, the Draper Large 3 Seater Sofa offers style without sacrificing substance. It offers a comfortable high-backed design, over 90 upholstery options, and a wide range of sizes, including a 2, 3, and 4-seater, and more.
John Lewis is one of our favourite outdoor furniture brands, and for good reason. Featuring a classic rattan design, the John Lewis Dante 3 seater sofa comes complete with a comfy seat and backrest cushions. Suitable for gardens and conservatories, it's made from synthetic wicker for easy maintenance and durability.
You probably don't need us to tell you that Ninja is at the top of the air fryer game. This Ninja Max Pro is a compact air fryer, with a generous capacity so it's super usable and perfect to have sitting out on the worktop.
Crowned the 'best overall' in our best coffee machine guide, this bean-to-cup seriously impressed our testers. It allows you to streamline your coffee-making process while tailoring your brew to your exact tastes. Plus, it comes in numerous colourways to match it to your kitchen.
Featuring Shark’s best ever hair pick-up with Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology, their Shark Stratos IZ400UK removes long, short and pet hair from the brush roll as you clean so don't have to get involved. It's great for all floor types too and with £150 off, we think it's a winner.
If you're after a new table and chairs, look no further than this John Lewis offering. Made from high-quality oak veneer and plywood, it has space to seat six to ten people and looks stylish at the same time. In fact, we can't get enough of the Scandi-inspired design.
If you're looking for a handheld vacuum cleaner, this Shark offering has got you covered. Lightweight and powerful, it's perfect for vacuuming your sofa, stains, or dinnertime spills. It also charges when placed on its sleek charging base, so it's always raring to go.
John Lewis shopping advice
John Lewis is one of the biggest department stores out there, offering everything from bedding to air fryers. Because of this, it can be easy to get sucked into the John Lewis deals and buy more than necessary.
So, it's always a good idea to really knuckle down on what you need... rather than what you want. To do this, you could walk around your home, taking stock of the broken lamp in your guest bedroom, the mould in your bathroom, and the too-small garden furniture on your patio.
By doing this, you can then scour the sales section by section, checking out the John Lewis deals on lighting, dehumidifiers, and garden furniture.
Before checking out, you should also compare the prices of these big-name products with those of other retailers. For example, you may find the best air fryer for a cheaper price during Amazon Prime Day.
When to shop
John Lewis tends to dance to the beat of its own drum when it comes to sales events. Every so often, they will slash the prices of their products at random. Alongside this, they regularly offer discount codes - such as 20% off when you spend £100 or more.
But outside of these sales events, the retailer also uses key times of the year to plan its promotions. Below, you'll find more information on these key dates, and how you can snap up these John Lewis deals during these events.
Bank holiday John Lewis deals
Bank holiday deals are a huge part of the consumer discount calendar, with many retailers - including John Lewis - heavily discounting their products on these days. These discounts are especially prominent in July and August when consumer spending often increases.
In fact, those who are looking for the best bank holiday John Lewis deals should be able to snap up some serious bargains on what should hopefully be very sunny bank holidays. You'll normally find that gardening tools, outdoor garden furniture, and fans are normally discounted during this time.
During the colder bank holidays, it's more likely that warm bedding, heaters, soup makers and other winter-specific products go on sale.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday John Lewis deals
The term 'Black Friday' originated in the US to denote the first day following Thanksgiving when retailers would cut prices to draw holidaymakers to shop their store's sales. Driven by global brands, the price-slashing event soon crossed the pond, and now Black Friday – closely followed by Cyber Monday – has become one of the UK's biggest consumer extravaganzas, rivalling traditional Boxing Day sales.
Often hailed as the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November, so the next time it will officially roll around is Friday 29th November 2024.
That said, in recent years, the event has spread to encompass more than just one day, with retailers starting Black Friday discounting earlier and earlier so that a full Black Friday 'week' of discounts isn't uncommon. In fact, in 2022, we saw retailers running Black Friday promotions throughout the whole month of November, and the same happened in 2023. Black 'month' now seems to be a thing.
Whether or not you agree with the rampant consumerism Black Friday has now come to represent, there's no denying it can be a great time for Black Friday John Lewis deals and Cyber Monday John Lewis deals.
Last year, Black Friday John Lewis deals were the best yet. The retailer slashed prices on some of its best-selling and highly-rated sofas, beds, furniture, garden essentials, and appliances. This year, we expect them to be even bigger and better.
We'll be keeping our eye out for all this year's top Black Friday John Lewis deals and Cyber Monday John Lewis deals right here, but make sure to bookmark the Ideal Home Black Friday home deals page to get alerts for all the biggest Black Friday homeware sales as they launch.
Boxing Day John Lewis deals
When the clock strikes midnight and Christmas draws to a close, many retailers slash the prices of their products to celebrate the start of the Boxing Day deals. Thankfully, John Lewis is no different.
John Lewis Boxing Day deals are always impressive, with the retailer offering sales and discounts across most of their departments, on big-name brands, and with their own lines.
January John Lewis deals
You'll want to stick around after the Boxing Day John Lewis sales, as it's only a few days before the January John Lewis sales take over. This is often the best time to pick up bigger discounts on bigger-ticket items, such as electrical items, large furniture, mattresses, and more.
You may also find that smaller homeware items like lamps, soft furnishings, and garden accessories make their way into the clearance section, too. This gives John Lewis the chance to make way for new season's stock.
How we source the top John Lewis deals
If you want to know more about our in-depth testing and selection process, you can visit our how we test page.
To compile this John Lewis deals page, we've factored in the team's hands-on experience in our dedicated testing facility and our own homes, testing the many air fryers, sofas, and vacuum cleaners on offer.
If deals aren't currently available on our tried-and-tested favourites, then we've used our knowledge and experience to curate a list of the best John Lewis deals available today. In every case, this includes researching technical specifications and reading customer reviews.
FAQs
Does John Lewis give discounts?
Yes! John Lewis regularly offers discounts, from the retailer's own sales events throughout the year to bigger events that follow the consumer discount calendar. If you're looking for today's best John Lewis deals, keep an eye out on this page.
Does John Lewis accept blue light discount?
A Blue Light discount card is available to those who work within the emergency services, NHS, armed forces, or social care sector. And while this gives them the opportunity to buy discounted products at big retailers, John Lewis is sadly not on that list.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
